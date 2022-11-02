BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1895
UP NEXT
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 8)

From the archive: on this day in 1895

Our first ever issue, the graduation of horses to easier lives and how the car was named
News
3 mins read
2 November 2022

The second of November is a very important date for Autocar, as it was on this day 127 years ago our first ever issue hit the news stands. 

To put that into clearer context, it predates all but two of the 300- plus antiques that will crawl from London to Brighton this Sunday. 

Indeed, so early were we that our biggest story was the first public showing of horseless carriages in Britain, of a fortnight previous. 

Related articles

It was held at the agricultural showground in Tunbridge Wells, organised by the town mayor Sir David Salomons and automotive entrepreneur Frederick Simms. 

Salomons’ 3.5hp two-cylinder Daimler-engined Peugeot vis-à-vis was the second car to be imported to this country – just days after the other exhibit, the 3.5hp Daimler-engined Panhard et Levassor of another entrepreneur, Evelyn Ellis. 

The event was “hardly fair”, due to “rough, soft turf”, but still the cars “exhibited very remarkable speed capacity” of up to 15mph. 

Being “much cheered as he passed” some 5000 spellbound spectators (a shilling paid each), Salomons “steeled himself to dare the majesty of the law” and took to the paved road into town. 

“The [car] was shown to be under perfect control, and no one horse so much as lifted an eye as [it] sped somewhat noisily by.” 

“It was felt by all present that the occasion undoubtedly heralded the dawn of a new era in vehicular propulsion on the high roads of this country,” we presciently concluded.

How the introduction of cars affected horses... 

“Every new movement meets with a certain amount of senseless opposition from prejudiced individuals in this country,” we lamented, “and the autocar is not likely to be an exception to the rule. Persons are apt to be prejudiced when they do not understand a thing, and more especially so when they fear any interference with their interests. Not unnaturally we shall expect opposition to come mainly from those interested in the breeding and sale of horses, and in employments connected therewith, and it shows a broadness of spirit and openness of mind, which does credit to its honesty of purpose, when our contemporary The Field, a journal which may be considered to a certain extent to conserve the interests of the equine steed, in a recent article upon horseless carriages, says: ‘The chances are that they will serve a variety of useful purposes in the future, without in the least interfering with the horse interest, consequently, blind opposition to progression would be out of place, as well as futile.’ 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Our contemporary is right. The autocar has come to stay, and our friend the horse will still remain with us, though he will, doubtless, exist in the future under improved conditions.” Indeed, before long horses were being excused from hard-working lives, an added bonus the vanishing of their faeces from British streets.

What to call this invention? 

As self-propelled vehicles came to public attention, there was much debate over what to call them. Not for us the accepted French ‘voiture’ or German ‘motorwagen’. ‘Horseless carriage’, ‘horseless vehicle’, ‘selfpropelled carriage’, ‘petroleumdriven carriage’, ‘motor car’ and ‘autocar’ were among the many posited in Britain. We liked ‘autocar’ because it could neatly combine with any motive source’s name. However, ‘motor car’ won, soon abbreviated by most to simply ‘car’, while the Americans went for ‘automobile’.

The first ever American car

The car was invented in Germany in 1886, then the French took the lead, and then the Americans too beat we British to the chase. Thus Autocar’s first ever technical examination was of the first ICE car built in the US, the “marvellous” Duryea Motor Wagon – although written by Charles Duryea himself! “It is neat and compact, steers as easily as a bicycle, starts and stops by the manipulation of the steering lever; it runs forward or backward at will, and can be handled with a nicety not obtainable in a horse,” he said. Neat idea, huh?

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,500
4,733miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,299
39,539miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure 5dr Petrol Estate
2020
£19,695
9,758miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Premium EAT8 (Opening Panoramic Roof)(TomTom Navigation
2019
£23,450
58,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 207 SW 1.6 HDi Access Euro 5 5dr
2012
£2,495
106,192miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,995
44,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi Allure Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,999
91,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,763
20,980miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,983
19,262miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives