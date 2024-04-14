Welcome to the weird world of the 1970s microcar

At a Sunday morning car meet recently, I was about to tuck into a bacon sandwich when a small yellow box purred by, doing around 15mph.

Turning in to the car park, it came to a stop in front of the assorted Stags, Esprits, Mustangs and other relics drawing the usual crowd. One side of it then opened to reveal the driver, who, unfolding herself into a standing position, effortlessly pushed what I now realised was a three-wheeled microcar backwards to join the other vehicles, where it quickly attracted the curious and amused.

Only very small cars can inspire these reactions. Mention Jeremy Clarkson and an elevator and everyone knows you’re talking about a Peel P50, the microcar that the presenter toured BBC Television Centre in. Cue much chortling, followed by general agreement that, in the right conditions, such cars have much to commend them.

Louise Barrett, the owner and driver of the Willam Cyclo that arrived that Sunday, agrees. If you count the Sinclair C5 she also owns, it’s her fourth microcar (there’s a question as to whether, with their 50cc engines and three or four wheels, such vehicles are tricycles or quadricycles, but in Barrett’s case, the DVLA has answered it by registering hers as saloon cars) – and she loves them all. “They’re little adventures on three or four wheels,” says Barrett, whose daily motor is a Fiat 500.

Her microcar adventure began during Covid when, working in A&E in a local hospital, she sadly witnessed the death of a patient. “It reminded me how short life can be,” says Barrett. “I’ve always been drawn to the peculiar and off beat [her home is filled with 1960s and 1970s memorabilia] and saw the Willam on eBay. I won it with a bid of £2000. The following day I drove to Essex to collect it.”

No, Barrett didn’t then drive it back to her home in Surrey. For all its charms, the Cyclo – designed by MH Willam, president of Lambretta France, who unveiled it at the 1966 Paris show, and powered by a single-cylinder 47cc Lambretta scooter engine driving the front wheel – is a temperamental creature. Although she has had the Willam refurbished – work that included overhauling the engine and reinforcing the glassfibre body – breakdowns are common and the most spectacular occurred on a drive to the summer car show at Brooklands in 2022.