Subscription offer: add a splash of Autocar to your summer

Subscribe to Autocar magazine and enjoy 50% off the first 13 weeks
Autocar
News
1 min read
12 July 2021

It’s harder than ever to get away this summer, but with Autocar magazine you can go on fresh adventures every week. 

Weekly highlights include our famous road test, first drives of the hottest new cars, all the breaking news from the industry, new and used car buying advice, plus opinions from our star columnists, including Steve Cropley, Matt Prior and James Ruppert. 

In our Summer Sale this year new UK subscribers can enjoy 50% off the first 13 weeks, at only £24.99, for a print subscription. Overseas subscribers can also enjoy 50% off on a digital subscription. 

Or you can upgrade to a digital & print bundle so you may enjoy the content anywhere and anytime digitally on almost all electronic devices as well as in the printed magazine delivered directly to your door.

The great value doesn’t stop here, either: Autocar subscribers also get to join SubscriberExtra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, discounts from our various partners and ticket giveaways for prestigious events.

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code SS21ED. 

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on September 30 2021. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com

