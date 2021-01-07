BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Subscriber offer: get 13 issues of Autocar for half price
UP NEXT
The road to 2030: How the UK must prepare for an EV revolution

Subscriber offer: get 13 issues of Autocar for half price

New subscribers to our print edition can save 50% on their first 13 issues if they sign up before April
Autocar
News
1 min read
1 February 2021

While lockdown means we’re all spending more time at home than ever, the Autocar team is still working hard to bring you the best automotive news, in-depth road tests and features of the world’s finest cars, created by expert writers and photographers.

For new Autocar subscribers, we are now offering a 50% discount on the first 13 issues of a print subscription, all delivered directly to your door without you needing to head to the shops each week.  

What’s more, you’ll get to join SubscriberExtra, our special rewards and benefits programme, which includes exclusive weekly columns from our editors directly to your inbox.

You can choose to pay just £24.70 for the first 13 print issues or £37.49 to have both print and digital issues in a bundle, so you can always be the first to read the latest magazine wherever and whenever you choose. 

You can take advantage of the offers by ordering online at this link or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code DTD21ED. 

Please note, this is a UK only offer ending on April 30 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS 300 EDC 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Insignia GSI 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Insignia GSi 2021 UK review
1 Audi E tron S Sportback 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi E-tron S Sportback 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives