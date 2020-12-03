BACK TO ALL NEWS
Save up to 58% on an Autocar subscription for Christmas

12 magazine issues for as little as £29.99 make the perfect Christmas gift
Autocar
News
1 min read
3 December 2020

New subscribers to Autocar can save up to 58% off the cover price, as part of a limited-time Christmas offer offer.

The deal can cost as little as £29.99 for 12 magazine issues, and ensures that you receive the best automotive news, reviews and features, created by expert writers and photographers, each week, directly to your door.

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 8488807 quoting code XEDBF20. 

A range of longer-term Christmas subscription offers have also been launched for subscriptions to Autocar, with savings of up to 58% available in the UK, 63% in the EU, 69% in the US and 65% for the rest of the world. Full details can be found here.

Please note, all prices displayed online when you follow these links already include our Christmas offer discounts. The offer ends on December 21.

*Gift set available only in the UK and when you buy selected packages.

