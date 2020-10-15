BACK TO ALL NEWS
Save up to 45% on an Autocar subscription for Christmas

Get in early with your Christmas shopping and gift 12 magazine issues for as little as £24.99
Autocar
News
1 min read
15 October 2020

New subscribers to Autocar can save up to 45% off the subscription price of 12 magazine issues as part of an early-bird special offer launched today.

The deal - which includes an additional £5 off the subscription price - costs £24.99 and ensures that you receive the best automotive news, reviews and features, created by expert writers and photographers, each week, directly to your door.

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8807, quoting code XED20. 

A range of longer-term Christmas offers have also been launched for subscriptions to Autocar, with savings of up to 65% available in the UK, 66% in the EU and rest of the world, and 70% in the US. Full details can be found here.

Please note that all prices displayed online when you follow these links already have the £5 early-bird discount applied. The early-bird offer ends on 6 November.

