Romford Road: the story of East London's car dealer district

Surely this can’t be Romford Road, London’s legendary car dealer strip?

I’ve been driving along it for the past 20 minutes and, apart from Glyn Hopkin MG situated at its eastern end near the North Circular, I’ve seen very few dealers. At the road’s western extremity, where it becomes Stratford Broadway, there is one – or, with a mesh fence enclosing some cars, what looks like the remains of one. Back in 2017, there was a dealer here but its signs are gone. It’s the end of Romford Road and, sadly, the end of my attempts to find more than a couple of car dealers on it.

I’m here because I’m following up a story I wrote for this magazine four years ago. I was trawling East London, meeting dealers to find out how business was in the midst of Brexit, when confidence was rocky and car buyers were continuing to shun old motors in favour of new or nearly new ones on PCP finance.

On that point, none of the dealers I met could understand why anyone would pay a deposit equivalent to the price of one of their old cars for a new one that they would never own and which each month would cost them at least a quarter as much again in payments. There seemed to be little point explaining why a new Volkswagen Golf GTI with all the latest features and a proper warranty might be preferable to a 10-year-old one with multiple ex-owners and a whisper of service history, so I didn’t.

Now I’m in East London again, but on a slightly different mission, tracing the A118 from Gallows Corner (where highwaymen, not car dealers, were once hanged) to where it (but now called Romford Road) meets Stratford – a distance of around 10 miles.

With Brexit done, dealers have been facing a far tougher challenge in the shape of Covid-19 and its consequences, chief among them being zero footfall for months on end, followed by sky-high used car prices. Throw in the emergence of online used car sellers and mega-dealers including Carzam, Cazoo and Cinch and could, I wondered, the A118’s legendary used car dealers be facing extinction?