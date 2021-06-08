Sir Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes-AMG for the final time at today's Abu Dhabi grand prix (8 December), bringing to an end one of the longest-running and most successful tenures in the sport's history.

As the seven-time world champion begins brushing up on his Italian and packing his bags for a new era in Maranello, we're looking back at our exclusive interview with Hamilton from 2021, when he won the Autocar Editor's award, for an individual who has had outstanding success personally or for their company.

In our wide-reaching conversation, Hamilton recounts his journey from the kart track to the F1 grid, considers the shape of modern motorsport and discusses his work – on- and off-track – to promote diversity and inclusion in all walks of life.

The following story is taken from the 9 June 2021 edition of Autocar

In the last scene of season three of Netflix’s fly-on-wall series Formula 1: The Drive to Survive, we see a news reporter interviewing a young Lewis Hamilton. “As Lewis began to win, the fact that he was the only black face on the grid became an issue,” says the reporter.

Hamilton is not talking about all the success he is having but instead about the racist abuse he has experienced while karting. “In the past years, I’ve had racist names called to me but lately anybody that’s said anything to me I just ignore them,” says a young Lewis.