Meet your new favourite motorsport: pick-up truck racing

Should Rudolph and chums run out of puff on Christmas morning, Santa could do worse than transfer his stash of gifts from his sleigh to one of the trucks haring around Lydden Hill circuit today.

“If you ain’t rubbin’, you ain’t racin’,” they like saying here in the friendly but fiercely contested world of pick-up truck racing.

I’ve come to Kent to see the action and meet the people involved, and, with respect to his reindeer, show Father Christmas what he’s missing.

But wait – pick-up racing? In fact, the only thing the racers at Lydden Hill have in common with Ford Rangers and Nissan Navaras is their profile.

Otherwise, beneath their bonnet, one-seat cab and extended ‘load bay’ (it holds the fuel tank), they’re pure racing car, down to their tubular spaceframe chassis, glassfibre panels, Quaife sequential four-speed gearbox and choice of tuned Vauxhall ‘Redtop’ or Ford Duratec engines. Donner and Blitzen indeed.

There has been a championship since 1997, but its origins go back to 1994, when renowned race engineer Sonny Howard, then wowing race-goers with the tuned 2.9-litre V6s that his company, SHP Engineering, fitted to the Ford Mondeos in the Eurocar V6 championship, went to a meeting of classic American racers.

“Someone brought a tuned pick-up along and I thought: ‘We’ll do that,’” he recalls.

“Rather than convert an existing pick-up, I decided it would be a lightweight race car but with a pick-up body.