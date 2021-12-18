BACK TO ALL NEWS
Murray Walker's co-commentators remember the motorsport hero
Murray Walker's co-commentators remember the motorsport hero

Walker was passionate at the microphone and charming away from it, his friend and colleague Maurice Hamilton remembers
18 December 2021

Murray Walker never realised just how popular he was.

Judging by spectator reaction at home (and quite often abroad, most notably in Australia), he appreciated that his excited television commentary seemed to go down well with viewers. But such was his natural modesty that he never fully understood the genuine affection that grew solidly in the latter half of a broadcasting career spanning more than 50 years.

It was a trait evident across the motorsport divide, from his work on Formula 1 and touring cars to his first love, motorbike racing.

The experience of respected motorsport presenter Suzi Perry is typical. “I was always in love with Murray,” she says. “I did so much work with him; I interviewed him a lot during my MotoGP days. I always thought of him as being an extremely good friend: someone I could pick up the phone to, someone I could email. When I got a job in Formula 1 [in 2013], he was the first person to call, asking if I needed any help.

“We did some filming with him at one stage. He turned up with a thick book of notes. He would have been 90 or 91, and he had more energy than me by a million miles. The job was to sit and talk about races and what was happening at the time from his point of view. He hadn’t broadcast for a long time, but you could see that it ignited his whole being to talk about racing again; to just be there and be a part of it. It seemed as if he really resumed part of his old life during that show.

“At one point, he had been asking me about social media. I was trying to explain about Twitter, Instagram and so on. He was fascinated but he obviously didn’t really understand it and didn’t want to get involved. I suggested I do a tweet about him. We did a recording with him saying: ‘Four lights, five lights… It’s go, go, go!’ I put that up and Twitter just melted, went absolutely berserk. ‘There you are, Murray,’ I said. ‘Everybody loves you; they really do.’ He looked on and shook his head in complete and utter disbelief. And then that smile broke out.”

Such bewilderment would have been no surprise to Mark Wilkin, who for many years was the producer of BBC Television’s F1 coverage. “Murray never seemed to realise his place in everyone’s hearts and minds,” said Wilkin. “Traditionally, on the night before we left the UK for a race, Murray would stay in a hotel at Heathrow overnight. It worked well because I would be driving past the hotel in the morning on my way to the airport, so I would always stop and pick him up.

“As he got in the car, I would ask: ‘How are you? Did you have a good night?’ ‘Oh, it was marvellous,’ he would reply. ‘I got in and I went to dinner as usual. And, do you know, I was sitting on my own and this lovely couple at the next table, John and Wendy, said: ‘Oh Murray, are you eating on your own? Please do come and join us.’ There was a sort of incredulous tone to the way he said it, as if had it been me sitting there on my own, John and Wendy would have invited me over as well, because they were charming people being nice. People would have paid £1000 to have dinner with Murray Walker! He never really understood that. He never, in his lovely way, fully grasped the effect that he had on people.”

Despite his vast experience and global reputation, Murray remained self-effacing and relentlessly professional. As a summariser on F1 for BBC Radio 5 Live in 2007, I was to discover this first hand, when Murray was persuaded to make a brief comeback as a stand-in as our lead commentator, David Croft, was forced to miss the European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.

There were no airs and graces, no prepared excuses for being rusty or out of touch after six years away from the microphone. Murray arrived early and insisted on being a part of our team at every turn, both business and social. He never came close to playing the ‘Well, in my experience’ or ‘I think we should do it this way’ cards that you might have expected of somebody with his vast experience. If anything, he was mildly apprehensive. But it didn’t take long for the adrenaline to kick in. In fact, he couldn’t wait to get going at the start of qualifying.

The Open Championship was on at the same time and 5 Live Sport that Saturday afternoon was being presented by John Inverdale from Carnoustie. Inverdale began the handover to the Nürburgring with an effusive welcome for a broadcasting icon who was returning to his radio roots. Meanwhile, the cars were leaving the pits and I could see that the longer this gushing introduction continued, the more agitated Murray was becoming – to the point where he thumped his fist on the table in frustration.

When the big moment finally arrived, rather than thank Inverdale for his very kind words and describe how much being back on BBC Radio genuinely meant to him, Murray, at peak revs, launched straight into: ‘ROUND 10 OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP! Qualifying HAS BE-GUN!’ And we were off. It was to be a truly memorable weekend and a privilege to sit alongside the maestro and watch him at work.

This was the first radio broadcast that he had done since – well, he couldn’t remember, but reckoned it was in the late 1970s. He immediately adapted to the different discipline; one in which the commentator had to paint the picture for the listener – a role that he would relish during a wet race.

“And it’s not raining, it’s DELUGING down,” he roared. “STAIR RODS are falling out of the sky. I’m looking at three cars now… and one of them is a McLaren, and it’s off… and it’s LEWIS HAMILTON! Lewis Hamilton is off at the same corner as Jenson Button. And they’re flying off. There’s another one. Straight into the side of Jenson Button’s car. And another! ONE! TWO! THREE! FOUR! FIVE cars off at the same corner.”

And later in the race: “My goodness! It’s exciting now! Lewis is eighth. WELL DONE, LEWIS!” And finally this one: “Alonso is practically sawing Massa’s Ferrari in half!” I mean, who else could say such a thing?

Before the start, our producer, Jason Swales, had cleverly resurrected Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain as the broadcast’s theme tune. When the familiar beat hit the airwaves, the hairs on the back of many a neck stood up. It was the prelude to hearing an equally evocative voice motorsport fans had taken to their hearts – and where it will forever remain.

MURRAY WALKER: INCREDIBLE! This tribute to a Formula 1 legend by Maurice Hamilton is published by Penguin Random House and available now.

