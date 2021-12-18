Murray Walker's co-commentators remember the motorsport hero

Murray Walker never realised just how popular he was.

Judging by spectator reaction at home (and quite often abroad, most notably in Australia), he appreciated that his excited television commentary seemed to go down well with viewers. But such was his natural modesty that he never fully understood the genuine affection that grew solidly in the latter half of a broadcasting career spanning more than 50 years.

It was a trait evident across the motorsport divide, from his work on Formula 1 and touring cars to his first love, motorbike racing.

The experience of respected motorsport presenter Suzi Perry is typical. “I was always in love with Murray,” she says. “I did so much work with him; I interviewed him a lot during my MotoGP days. I always thought of him as being an extremely good friend: someone I could pick up the phone to, someone I could email. When I got a job in Formula 1 [in 2013], he was the first person to call, asking if I needed any help.

“We did some filming with him at one stage. He turned up with a thick book of notes. He would have been 90 or 91, and he had more energy than me by a million miles. The job was to sit and talk about races and what was happening at the time from his point of view. He hadn’t broadcast for a long time, but you could see that it ignited his whole being to talk about racing again; to just be there and be a part of it. It seemed as if he really resumed part of his old life during that show.

“At one point, he had been asking me about social media. I was trying to explain about Twitter, Instagram and so on. He was fascinated but he obviously didn’t really understand it and didn’t want to get involved. I suggested I do a tweet about him. We did a recording with him saying: ‘Four lights, five lights… It’s go, go, go!’ I put that up and Twitter just melted, went absolutely berserk. ‘There you are, Murray,’ I said. ‘Everybody loves you; they really do.’ He looked on and shook his head in complete and utter disbelief. And then that smile broke out.”