Keep calm and publish: Autocar in times of crisis

The demand was certainly there because, in times of stress and deprivation, one turns to hobbies and the hope of reconnecting with them when things are back to normal. Certainly that was the philosophy behind the Muhlberg Motor Club’s motoring magazine, The Flywheel, which was produced from 1944-45 by the inmates of Stalag IV-B.

At the beginning of both world wars, not much changed. The first was famously anticipated to be over by Christmas and the second began as the ‘phoney war’. Eventually both became terrifically serious and impinged on all aspects of life, including motoring.

There are comparisons to be made between wartime life and the current coronavirus crisis. Many aren’t relevant to a motoring magazine, but the one thing that we who write for Autocar share with our forebears is a dwindling bank of new car features, whether it be first drives or group tests. All the UK importers have locked up their fleets of cars and all launch events have been cancelled. Soon we will have covered all the new cars that we have driven in the past months. What will we write about then? And about what did the staff at The Autocar write when they were in a similar position?

Just before the lockdown, I spent a very enjoyable afternoon in the Haymarket basement, looking through the company’s complete collection of the magazine from 1895 to the present. There’s some great stuff in there. Not just entertaining pieces but also thought-provoking and provocative articles on subjects not entirely irrelevant today.

There’s a great editorial that was published on 6 May 1916. It starts with the brave statement that Germany could have staved off the war and instead beaten us commercially and industrially by simply continuing down the path on which it was already travelling.

The editor bemoans that the fact that we had become too reliant on imported and foreign parts for our cars, mentioning magnetos in particular. He goes on to suggest that, after the war is over, we in Britain should make our own fuel from the by-products of agriculture so that we will no longer be beholden to foreign suppliers, and equally boldly points out that Germany is already doing just such a thing.

The Autocar also played its part in the war effort, as a short news piece in the 10 November 1917 issue shows. The week before, we had run an article on The Red Cross School of Motor Mechanics that had been set up in Vevey, Switzerland, for prisoners of war interned in the country. The editor had pointed out the great work the school was doing to help the servicemen learn skills that would be useful to them in peacetime. He had also asked readers to contribute to the running of the school and a week later had received several hundred pounds. It’s good to note that the then publishers of The Autocar, Iliffe & Sons, had themselves put in £105.