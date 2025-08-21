BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: It's time to buy a Mk1 Ford Focus - while you still can
UP NEXT
Vauxhall reveals wild next-gen Corsa concept with 789bhp

It's time to buy a Mk1 Ford Focus - while you still can

Ford's landmark hatchback is becoming rarer - but is still reassuringly cheap - with prices starting from £500

Richard Bremner Autocar
News
3 mins read
21 August 2025

Landmark hatchbacks – there have been a few - the most obvious, of course, being the Volkswagen Golf.

It not only saved its maker from post-Beetle oblivion but emphatically confirmed the template for the breed after the 1964, Fiat-designed Autobianchi Primula and the 1967 Simca 1100 did the pioneering. 

But after the Mk1 Golf, what came next were emulators offering much the same recipe, if sometimes with added spice. The SX version of the Talbot Horizon came with a trip computer, an advance winning it the Car of the Year trophy and its buyers regular packets of wildly inaccurate data. The Renault 14 bodyshell’s slightly banana-like curve inexplicably won it a place in New York’s Museum of Modern Art, while the magnificent, robot-flaunting TV ad for the Fiat Strada was the best thing about this lazy 128 re-skin. There were many more, but what all had in common was that none was as convincing as the Golf. The most serious challengers were the 1978 Opel Kadett, a crisp design of revvy engines and nail-breaking switchgear later available as the Vauxhall Astra, and Ford’s 1980 Escort, this the first front-drive version.

A brilliantly product-planned, pretty car that was immensely more advanced than its history-lesson predecessor, this Escort was a massive hit and should have propelled Ford towards ever-greater heights despite a couple of ear- and bum-battering dynamic flaws. But subsequent iterations succumbed to the Blue Oval’s cost-cutting ways, each more mediocre than the last, the barrel bottom crashingly struck with the Mk 4 Escort. 

This car was so short of interest that one of its launch presenters resorted to caressing the admittedly appealing hillocks of steel covering its tailgate hinges to highlight a rare item of sexy design. It was far too inconsequential to prevent this publication from delivering this car the slating it deserved. Suitably stung, Ford performed a major rework. The result was half-decent, this last Escort identifiable by a surfeit of oval motifs that the design department had become obsessed with. Ford was back to its just-good-enough ways, few thinking that it was about to perform a spectacular reset on the small family hatch, not just for Ford but the entire car industry. 

The first clues came with the extraordinary scoop images sneaked out of customer clinics. High-mounted, cornet-shaped tail-lights completely capped the rear pillars. Wide-spaced wheels occupied flamboyantly blistered wheel arches. Lozenge headlights flanked the slender mouth of an oval-jewelled grille. All these arresting features housed within a shapely six side-window body. Only Fiat’s Bravo and Brava hatchbacks came close for outlandish originality, and the Ford Focus had both beaten. Ford called it New Edge design. Most called it startling.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf

View all car reviews

Back to top

What was even more amazing, when we got to drive it, was that the Focus had the Fiats, the Golf and every other comer beaten, for handling, powertrains, packaging, refinement and sophistication. At much the same moment, the particularly crisp-looking Golf Mk4 arrived, surprising everyone with a high-calibre, soft-feel cabin finish that even ran to damped-action grab-handles. The Ford’s slash-sculpted dashboard was more imaginative but couldn’t match the VW for finish. But in every other way, the Focus had the Golf beaten. It rapidly became Britain’s best-seller, a deserved position sustained for years. It also became a benchmark. Some Fords had previously achieved this, but at the other end of the spectrum.

The Focus also set new standards for durability, this more subtle step change a reason why these cars remain so commonplace today. And therefore uncoveted and very cheap. There will be plenty more draining of the Mk1 Focus pool before their importance is recognised. So buy one now.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Audi Q7 2006-2014 cars for sale

 Audi A6 SALOON 2.0 TDI Ultra SE Executive S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£12,995
53,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSIe 55 Competition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.9kWh
2021
£31,995
34,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi S4 3.0 TFSI V6 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£24,199
41,030miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£10,400
50,800miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£6,150
85,549miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£5,100
115,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TFSI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,990
30,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£26,600
17,558miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£11,495
39,600miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 26166 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf

View all car reviews