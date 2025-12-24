Maximilian Chester's 1990 BMW Z1 is not a keeper. "I would prefer one with a higher mileage because I want to drive and enjoy the car more," he says.

"For example, I'd have driven this one to the south of France a couple of times already but I'm reluctant to because much of its value is in its low mileage". He's got a point. His Z1 has done only 4000 miles, making it desirable to a collector.

He says: "It was a French press car, which, surprisingly, doesn't appear to have been used very much. It sold at auction with 250km on the clock and was then exported to the UK in 2018, where it was bought by racer and collector François Perrodo of Fanch Racing. One day last February, I was on Instagram when I saw it advertised for sale by the dealer Joe Macari. I had to have it!".

Maximilian will say only that he paid between £50,000 and £75,000 for the car but hopes to recoup close to the purchase price should something more suitable come his way.

"I'll sell it if I find a cheaper one in similar condition and in the same colour but with a higher mileage. I bought it with 3000 miles and now it's showing only 4000 so hopefully it's still worth about what it was six months ago," he says

He'll be sorry to see it go. "I'd always wanted a Z1 and especially one like mine in Ur Green, also known as Primal Green, with a contrasting lemon yellow interior," he says. "My pet hate is black cars and black interiors!".

Although Z1s were available in black, fortunately there were other colours more to Maximilian's taste, including the aforementioned green but also red, blue, yellow and violet.

A glance at the classifieds reveals there are a few Z1s advertised in these colours. With around 60,000 miles, they're priced from £40,000 to £45,000.

Most are being offered by continental sellers, although if Maximilian can get over his problem with black, there's a nice UK-registered example, also with 60,000 miles, for £35,000. Like all Z1s, it's left-hand drive and has a five-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from its doors, which famously slide down into the sills, the Z1 was also known for its plastic body panels, which BMW claimed could be removed in 40 minutes flat. Should you have wished to, you could drive the car without them, it said.

The 2.5-litre straight-six engine, a unit it shared with the E30-generation 325i, produces 168bhp-not a lot by today's standards but, says Maximilian, the Z1 is more about being seen in than going quickly: "It's not very fast; my E38 740i is faster.

"It doesn't matter, though, since the Z1's appeal lies in its looks and how it feels on the road. Driving with the doors down is fun. People always ask where the doors are and will it pass an MOT. They're in the sills and, yes, it will".

When not required, the Z1's fabric roof folds away so neatly that it's difficult to believe it has one at all. "'What do you do when it rains?' is probably the third-most-common question I'm asked," says Maximilian.

"I can understand. Unlike many other convertibles, when not in use the hood is very well integrated-and very watertight".