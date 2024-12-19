The listing might not have jumped out at me if the same car had been perfectly posed on a turntable in one of those sterile-white studios favoured by the UK’s more aspirational classic car dealers.

But as it was, the pale blue coupé was nestled into a sunlit scene of bucolic Campanian charm, backed by wonky vine posts, verdant meadows, blossoming trees and rugged peaks beyond.

To me, it was a Caravaggio among the classifieds, and I started dreaming of bringing the car back home to Scotland and transplanting a little taste of that scene to our rain-soaked shores, a sort of automotive Portmeirion.

Despite my being a lifelong botherer of Italian cars and chronic Lancia fancier, the Fulvia Coupé 2+2 didn’t steamroll my consciousness like Turin’s incendiary Stratos, 037 or Integrale had.

But its handsome form, intriguing V4 engine and less-heralded rally triumphs (see separate story, right) turned my head, and I was surprised to discover how affordable they were – especially in Italy. This one – a 1974 1.3S – was listed at just £7900.

The car was part of the model’s final iteration, the Fulvia 3, but the first Fulvia Coupé was launched in 1965, with in-house styling by Piero Castagnero inspired by Riva’s exquisite mahogany speedboats.

Mechanically idiosyncratic, it inherited much from Castagnero’s contrastingly quadrate Fulvia saloon: a V4 chain-driven twin-cam engine with only 13deg between its banks and a shared alloy head, and then canted on its side by 45deg and mounted ahead of the front axle, with a four-speed, all-synchromesh gearbox driving the front wheels.

Double wishbones and a transverse leaf spring suspended the front end, with longitudinal leaf springs and a dead axle behind, while all four corners boasted disc brakes.

The complex little engine started at 1216cc and 80bhp (it was a 100mph car even at that), growing through 1231cc and 1298cc to 1584cc.