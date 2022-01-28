BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The Highway Code in 2022: here's what's changed
UP NEXT
BMW i3 to cease production in July after nine years

The Highway Code in 2022: here's what's changed

Who is given priority has changed under updated guidelines. We explain them and clear up some old confusion
John Evans
News
5 mins read
28 January 2022

If you last read the Highway Code when you were preparing to take your driving test, now would be a good time to revisit it.

Over the years, updates and new rules great and small have crept into it; and now changes have been introduced that give pedestrians and cyclists greater priority over motorised vehicles.

Here we bring you some of the most notable changes, remind you of additions and updates to the Code from recent years and put right some common misconceptions. Note that where the terms must and mustn’t are used in the Code, the rule has legal weight, but where should and shouldn’t are used, it’s guidance only.

Related articles

What are the latest changes to the code?

Underpinning the new changes is a concept the Department for Transport calls a “hierarchy of road users”. In descending order of vulnerability, these are: pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, motorcyclists and motorists. It places the greatest responsibility on drivers for the safety of other road users. However, the DfT adds that it remains the responsibility of all road users to have regard for their own and others’ safety.

“The changes address the concept of shared space on our roads,” says Steve Garrod, head of continual professional development at the Driving Instructors Association. “More of us are sharing it, but too many drivers think it’s theirs and no one else’s. The new Code will give greater priority to cyclists and pedestrians, and drivers need to understand that.”

Priorities at crossings and junctions

At a junction, you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you’re turning.

You should give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a zebra crossing and pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross a parallel crossing; but you must give way when a pedestrian or cyclist has moved onto a crossing (this last rule was already in place prior to the most recent changes).

Don’t wave or use your horn to invite pedestrians or cyclists to cross; this could be dangerous if another vehicle is approaching.

You should remain behind cyclists and motorcyclists at junctions, even if they’re waiting to turn and are positioned close to the kerb.

You shouldn’t cut across cyclists going ahead when turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, just as you wouldn’t turn across the path of another motor vehicle.

Don’t turn at a junction if to do so would cause a cyclist going straight ahead to stop or swerve, just as you wouldn’t with a motor vehicle.

Overtaking

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

When overtaking motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders, drivers must leave a minimum distance of 1.5 metres at speeds of less than 30mph and 2.0 metres at speeds of more than 30mph and at least 2.0 metres of space where a pedestrian is walking in the road, passing them at a slow speed. If you can’t, you must wait.

Waiting and parking

Vehicle occupants should open the door of their vehicle with their hand on the opposite side to the door they are opening. This causes the person to twist their body, making it easier to look over their shoulder and check for other road users.

Cyclists in relation to vehicles

Advertisement
Back to top

Cyclists should ride in single file when drivers wish to overtake and it’s safe to let them do so. When riding in larger groups on narrow lanes, it’s sometimes safer to ride two abreast.

Cyclists should take care when passing parked vehicles, leaving enough room (a door’s width or 0.5 metres) to avoid being hit if a door is opened unexpectedly.

When traffic lights are red, cyclists may cross the first stop line but mustn’t cross the final stop line.

Cyclists may pass slower-moving or stationary traffic on the right or left, including at the approach to junctions.

Common misconceptions

Driving Instructors Association head Steve Garrod describes the Highway Code as “50 shades of grey”. Here are five of those shades:

You must let buses out

There’s a deal of confusion over this, with even some driving instructors claiming that a bus has the right to leave a stop after a certain number of cars have failed to let it out. In fact, it has no such right. Instead, the Code tells drivers to always give priority to buses, coaches and trams but only when they can do so safely.

You mustn’t undertake

Advertisement
Back to top

Although the Code says that drivers mustn’t overtake on the left or move into a lane on their left to overtake, it does say that in heavy traffic it’s fine to overtake (read undertake) cars in a lane that’s moving more slowly than the one you’re in.

It’s okay to just plonk Fido on the passenger seat

The Code is clear that pets should be suitably restrained in cars, using a seatbelt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard.

As long as only the windscreen is clear of snow, it’s fine to drive off

The Code says that all snow that might fall into the path of other road users must be removed.

It’s okay to break the law to let an emergency vehicle past

While the Code says you should take appropriate action, you should only do so while complying with all traffic signs.

Other recent Highway Code changes

2015 The rule concerning throwing objects out of a vehicle is changed from shouldn’t to mustn’t. It becomes illegal to smoke in a car containing anyone under the age of 18. This rule doesn’t apply to a convertible with its roof off.

2016 The above addition is extended to cover Scotland.

2017 Information on giving first aid is added. Advice includes not to remove a motorcyclist’s helmet and to always carry a first aid kit.

2018 Information is given on the updated MOT test (stricter diesel emissions etc) and learners are now permitted to drive a dual-control car on a motorway with an approved instructor. Advice is also given on using remote parking and autonomous driving systems.

2019 Guidance is provided about red X signs on motorways.

2021 Fundamental changes regarding priorities for pedestrians and cyclists are proposed.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,580
60,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,795
43,995miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,990
69,547miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
69,146miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2015
£4,995
56,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
scotty5 28 January 2022

As a driver I hate cyclists and as a cyclist, I hate drivers. Good luck implmenting those rules because the rules that were already in place were ignored.

The biggest gripe I have with cyclists, is that some councils have spent vast amounts of money creating cycle lanes and other measures to promote cycling ( all of which I use ), yet it's the lycra clad mob who think they're too good for that and insist on cycling on the road. You then have the crazy situation of a line of cars unable to pass a cyclist with the adjacent cycle lane empty.

Even as a cyclist myself, in that situation I have no trouble breaking the law and passing that cyclist closer than 1.5m.  The cyclist is obstructing traffic, end of.

As for pedestrians etc having the right of way at a junction. During day time, yep no problem with that, but at night in dim lit streets? Seriously, what chance does even the best driver have of seeing them? I just think it's the wrong message - telling a pedestrian who may be dressed completely in black that he/she has the right of way. 

Symanski 28 January 2022

The idea of giving pedestrians right of way when turning in to a junction is madness.   Even when coming out I'd say only let them pass when safe to do so and when you can't make progress.

 

The change in that rule is definitely design to cause accidents, either from cars approaching from behind, or pedestrians just jumping out thinking they're safe.   The onus has to be on the pedestrian to only cross when there are no car and it is safe to do so.

 

I say this as someone who always lets pedestrians cross.   And often stop short at particular junctions where I am just incase some jogger runs out in front, as has happened many times at these.   Now the roads department has put one of those junctions further out in to the road so that you're travelling quicker at the point where those joggers jump out!   Madness.

 

Sadly, you can see that these rules have been created by someone who has probably been behind the idea of shared spaces.   Where nobody knows who to trust when there's no delimitation between pedestrian and driver.   They did this to one of the busier shopping / entertainment streets in Glasgow.   I think it's one more reason why everybody is avoiding it now.   Families now consider it too dangerous to walk their kids along, and drivers would rather drive on a safe road instead.   The are needed tidied but the "Avenues Project" has killed off a thriving part of the city.

 

 

superstevie 28 January 2022

I can forsee a lot of frustration with these changes for all who take note of them. It is going to take some time for these changes to make it in to the general conscienceness of road users

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives