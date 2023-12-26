BACK TO ALL NEWS
Go karts to Gran Turismo: the toys that made us love cars
Go karts to Gran Turismo: the toys that made us love cars

Sometimes a childhood gift sparks a lifelong obsession – here's what got our writers hooked
Autocar
News
5 mins read
26 December 2023

If you have a child of a certain age, chances are they will be getting ever so slightly hyper on 24 December in anticipation of getting their hands on the gaudily wrapped presents under the tree.

Sadly, many of those presents will soon be forgotten – but not all.

Because, sometimes, a childhood toy is more than a plaything: it’s an inspiration that sparks a passion that in turn leads to, say, making a living writing about cars. Here are some of those toys.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ model

Andrew Frankel's Ferrari Daytona model

It was a model of a yellow Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ wearing JCB livery, as raced at Le Mans in 1973 by Willie Green and Neil Corner.

It was the most beloved of all my childhood toys, and I know this not because it remains in prized and pristine condition to this day, but quite the reverse: it is by far the most bashed of them all.

I inherited it in ‘pre-loved’ condition from my elder brother some time in the mid-1970s, after which I’d spend hours introducing it at maximum velocity to every skirting board in the house.

That it has survived half a century goes to show just how damn strong – and very much loved – it was. And so it remains.

Andrew Frankel

Scalextric

Richard Bremner's Scalextric

If you were small in the 1960s, Scalextric was big. As the car-nut’s equivalent of a Hornby model railway, it provided the added excitement of racing, crashes and the chance to own a Ferrari, Lotus or Mini Cooper.

The slot racing craze took Britain’s better off by storm, with clubs forming in sheds and Formula 1 drivers Graham Hill and Jim Clark playing and promoting this 1:32-scale sport.

It was all I wanted. My cash-strapped parents eventually indulged me, Cooper and Lotus F1 cars skittering across the bedroom floor to fuel my driving desires.

Even today, the electric smell of a warming Scalextric hand throttle takes me right back.

Richard Bremner

Lego

Lego car being put together

Lego is the world’s biggest manufacturer of tyres. Very small tyres, admittedly, but tyres nonetheless. And why?

Because so many people like me spent much of their formative days creating a wondrous variety of cars using nothing more than blocky Lego pieces and our unbridled young imaginations.

To be clear, we’re not talking new-fangled licensed sets here: long before Lego started its brick-based recreations, you had to settle for generic ‘City’ set cars or buy a multipack of pieces and make your own.

And I loved it. If only my ability to craft toy cars out of bricks had extended to any real-world engineering aptitude…

James Attwood

Colin McRae Rally (Sony Playstation)

Skoda Felicia Kit Car cornering on gravel

Being a kid was great, wasn’t it?

There was a time in my life when my dad’s best mate would bung a tightly coiled £20 note into my hand whenever he saw me.

This inevitably led me to my local Game store where I came across Colin McRae Rally for the PlayStation, reduced to that magical £20 figure.

I wasted hours and hours on this game. And while most people reminisce about the 555-liveried Impreza, weirdly my fondest memories are of the Rally School, where you essentially ragged a Skoda Felicia around a car park.

Murray Scullion

Radio control Subaru WRX STi

Felix Page's Subaru RC car

I’m sure it didn’t in reality, but in my memory this thing could do 30mph. Not to-scale 30mph, but actual, real-life 30mph.

Regardless, it was damned quick, and probably a bit serious for a 10-year-old who had expressed only a passing interest in the World Rally Championship, but I had a great time with it all the same.

It had a trigger controller rather than a joystick – which meant it was a grown-up’s remote-control car, obviously – as well as proper suspension with centimetres of travel and (from memory) some pretty serious tyres.

There was a gravel car park at the end of the road where I used to try to re-enact scenes from my favourite WRC videos, and all I can say is that I’m pretty glad there’s no video footage of me doing that. 

Felix Page

Gran Turismo 3 (Sony Playstation 2)

Gran Turismo 3 cover (US)

When Gran Turismo 3 was launched in the UK, I was speechless. Not because of its stellar graphics or true-to-life handling, but because I was literally speechless.

Aged just 14 months old, I had neither the ability to talk nor walk, but I could just about thumb my way through the menus of my dad's PlayStation games.

And what a treat those menus were, showcasing the finest metal available in 2001, including the Aston Martin Vanquish, Pagani Zonda and even the Lister Storm.

Thanks to GT3, I was pointing out makes and models of car on the street before I could even name family members: it was the crucial first spark in a lifelong obsession.

Charlie Martin

Kettler Kettcar

A young Matt Prior piloting his Kettler Kettcar

‘The Original Kettcar’, it said on the front of this pedal car.

The gearing was high enough to make it hard for my spindly legs to start pedalling yet low enough that they would soon be spinning too quickly and whacking into my ankles.

There was fast, unstable steering and a handle-operated brake dragging on the solid rubber rear tyres.

The pictures suggest understeer was common, but if you reversed fast, hoicking on the bar would lock the back wheels and stand the kart on its rear end.

Oh, happy days. Jumpers for goalposts and all that.

Matt Prior

Steering wheel cutout

Peugeot 306 steering wheel

My parents weren’t cheapskates – honest. They would be mortified to be portrayed as such, but I guess three-year-old me just appreciated good value when he saw it.

The PlayStation is great, but sometimes all you need is a Peugeot 306 steering wheel cut out from a two-page magazine advert and stuck onto a cardboard party plate.

I did many a long road trip around the house behind the wheel of my imaginary car, training fine motor skills.

That said, I’ve never been able to catch a ball properly, but I do all right twirling a steering wheel around.

