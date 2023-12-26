Go karts to Gran Turismo: the toys that made us love cars

If you have a child of a certain age, chances are they will be getting ever so slightly hyper on 24 December in anticipation of getting their hands on the gaudily wrapped presents under the tree.

Sadly, many of those presents will soon be forgotten – but not all.

Because, sometimes, a childhood toy is more than a plaything: it’s an inspiration that sparks a passion that in turn leads to, say, making a living writing about cars. Here are some of those toys.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ model

It was a model of a yellow Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ wearing JCB livery, as raced at Le Mans in 1973 by Willie Green and Neil Corner.

It was the most beloved of all my childhood toys, and I know this not because it remains in prized and pristine condition to this day, but quite the reverse: it is by far the most bashed of them all.

I inherited it in ‘pre-loved’ condition from my elder brother some time in the mid-1970s, after which I’d spend hours introducing it at maximum velocity to every skirting board in the house.

That it has survived half a century goes to show just how damn strong – and very much loved – it was. And so it remains.

Andrew Frankel

Scalextric

If you were small in the 1960s, Scalextric was big. As the car-nut’s equivalent of a Hornby model railway, it provided the added excitement of racing, crashes and the chance to own a Ferrari, Lotus or Mini Cooper.

The slot racing craze took Britain’s better off by storm, with clubs forming in sheds and Formula 1 drivers Graham Hill and Jim Clark playing and promoting this 1:32-scale sport.

It was all I wanted. My cash-strapped parents eventually indulged me, Cooper and Lotus F1 cars skittering across the bedroom floor to fuel my driving desires.

Even today, the electric smell of a warming Scalextric hand throttle takes me right back.

Richard Bremner

Lego

Lego is the world’s biggest manufacturer of tyres. Very small tyres, admittedly, but tyres nonetheless. And why?

Because so many people like me spent much of their formative days creating a wondrous variety of cars using nothing more than blocky Lego pieces and our unbridled young imaginations.

To be clear, we’re not talking new-fangled licensed sets here: long before Lego started its brick-based recreations, you had to settle for generic ‘City’ set cars or buy a multipack of pieces and make your own.