The gift that keeps on giving: Save 60% on an Autocar subscription

Treat someone to an Autocar subscription this Christmas with our special offer
2 December 2021

Keep the Christmas spirit going long beyond the festive season with an Autocar subscription and enjoy the UK’s best car weekly magazine all year round. Subscribe today and get 60% off all digital and print Autocar subscriptions, starting from just £34.99 for a limited time only. 

Receive the latest breaking industry news, including our famous road tests, first drives of the hottest new cars and our opinion pieces from star columnists Steve Cropley, Matt Prior and James Ruppert.

The great value doesn’t stop here, either: Autocar subscribers also get to join Subscriber Extra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, ticket giveaways for prestigious events and discounts from our various partners, such as Beaulieu, home of the National Motor Museum.

You can take advantage of the offer by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code X21STED. 

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 31st December 2021. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com.

