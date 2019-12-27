Fun facts: Autocar's miscellany of motoring 2019

As the last of the leftovers are unceremeniously binned and the final round of Monopoly is brought to its long-awaited climax, it's time to dig out some traditional Christmas trivia to impress your friends and family.

You might know what the Porsche 909 Bergmeister's wiring loom was made from, but do you have any idea where the East London race track is (wrong), or just how many types of gearbox there are? Sit back, relax, and learn from the master of motoring minutiae, Andrew Frankel.

Random racing facts

1. The top six finishers of the 1973 Monaco Grand Prix finished in the same positions as they would at the end of the championship.

2. The 2020 British Grand Prix marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Formula One World Championship in 1950. It was also the British Grand Prix and also held at Silverstone.

3. Britain and Italy are the only countries to have held grands prix in every year since the start of the F1 World Championship

4. Where fathers and sons have raced in F1, fathers have been twice as likely to win a race.

5. The Indy 500 was part of the F1 World Championship for 11 seasons, from 1950-’60.

6. Claudio Langes tried to qualify for 14 grands prix, all in 1990, and never started a race.

7. The wiring loom of the Porsche 909 Bergspyder was made from silver thread.

8. The Lotus 76 of 1975 was fitted with a clutchless transmission and V-shaped brake pedal to allow its drivers the option of left-foot braking.