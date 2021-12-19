Damon Hill's highlights from his F1 glory days

Win a world championship and it sticks with you for life.

Damon Hill still feels the benefit 25 years on from achieving his life’s ambition at Suzuka, Japan, in 1996. “It’s like a passport,” he says. “It’s always nice if you need to pull it out of your back pocket. There are occasions when it’s good to reflect on it.” One such was the silver anniversary – on 13 October, to be precise – when he finally got to celebrate with the people who mattered the most: the guys who ran his car. It didn’t happen at the time, for a good reason: the Williams F1 team had sacked him. It’s a saga that still beggars belief all these years later.

“I left Williams the moment I won, so I didn’t have a chance to celebrate back then,” explains Hill. “We did a few photographs at Suzuka, but after that one of the guys came with me to Arrows and I lost touch with the rest. Then this year Williams kindly got my FW18 running again at Silverstone and Bob Davies, my number one mechanic, was there. I suggested we should get together to celebrate. So we went to the factory and Williams opened up their heritage department, we had some champagne next to the car and went out for dinner. It was nice.”

Reel back to that October finale in 1996 and it proved a remarkably undramatic climax, especially in the wake of a tumultuous couple of months that had threatened to derail a title bid that previously looked nailed on. Hill’s nearest challenger was his team-mate, rookie Jacques Villeneuve, who produced what probably remains the race of his life in the penultimate round at Estoril to keep his own hopes alive at the Japanese GP. But at Suzuka, Villeneuve took pole position, then made a dreadful start and crashed out on lap 36 when he lost a wheel after a pit stop, while Hill raced serenely to a lights-to-flag victory.

“The team came on the radio after Jacques went out and said ‘you’re world champion’,” recalls Hill. “I said something cheeky like ‘can I come in now?’ and they said ‘no, we’d prefer it if you stayed out and finished the job…’ It was nice to finish ahead of Michael [Schumacher], who was very generous and congratulated me at the end. I got a handshake from him.” He admits there was “massive relief” but also an enormous sense of satisfaction. “That overwhelms you,” says Hill. “But it doesn’t really sink in immediately because the moment you get out of the car you’ve got more duties, such as answering people’s questions.