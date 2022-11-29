Autocar Drivers of Change 2022: winners revealed

The 2022 Autocar Drivers of Change winners have been announced, showcasing the very best of the automotive industry’s talent with an impressive mix of innovative ideas, from an employee’s work to improve disability rights, to a new payment solution for car servicing, and mapping cityscapes to ease congestion.

Three winners have been announced in each category - Retail, Digital and, new for 2022, Diversity and Inclusion. Run in partnership with automotive executive search specialists Ennis & Co, Drivers of Change seeks to find new talent for the automotive sector.

Using the collective list of extensive contacts and industry knowledge from both Autocar and Ennis & Co, as well as the reverse search specialism of Ennis & Co, the judges from these two companies were joined by senior executives from TrustFord, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, Peugeot and McLaren in deciding the three winners.

Steve Cropley, Autocar’s editor-in-chief said: “There may well be a skills shortage across many sectors in the automotive industry, but this year’s awards have shown there is still a healthy amount of fresh talent to be celebrated. It was great to see so many pioneering ideas - it just goes to show how great this industry is and the people in and around it.

“And, of course, congratulations to our fantastic winners. All of your efforts and initiatives were thoroughly deserving of this award and I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours.”

Natalie Stacey, managing director of Ennis & Co, said: “It’s a great privilege to partner with Autocar in organising the Drivers of Change competition, and to witness at first hand the talent and creativity of people who are leading the way in transforming the automotive and mobility industry.

“This year’s competition was the strongest ever, and the three category winners are outstanding examples of people who are not only original thinkers but who have the drive and motivation to turn their ideas into reality.

“We know from our own research that the industry is facing acute skills shortages, particularly in areas such as IT, e-commerce and data, where businesses are competing for talent with other sectors.

“By showcasing and celebrating the brightest people in the industry, hopefully we can spread the word that the automotive and mobility sector offers fantastic career opportunities for the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive said: “There is no shortage of talent or innovation in this year’s Drivers of Change awards, with each entrant demonstrating incredible creativity and drive, both essential characteristics for our industry as it undergoes such rapid transformation. These awards continue to shine a bright light on the innovation taking place within the sector and congratulations to the three outstanding winners for their tremendous ingenuity. “The three award categories highlight the significance of these key areas to the industry’s future and demonstrate the pioneering work taking place in the UK to ensure automotive is increasingly accessible, efficient, and connected.”