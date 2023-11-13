BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 3 issues for £3 on Autocar, Classic & Sports Car, and What Car?
UP NEXT
New Lucid Gravity to receive exclusive, long-range Dream Edition

3 issues for £3 on Autocar, Classic & Sports Car, and What Car?

The Black Friday deal you've been waiting for
Autocar
News
1 min read
20 November 2023

It’s Black Friday deals week – and you’re in the driving seat. Pay just £3 for three issues of Autocar, Classic & Sports Car, or What Car? in whichever format you choose (UK only). Find out more here.

Subscribers also get access to exclusive events, discounts on tickets, regular additional content and unforgettable experiences with Subscriber Extra. Fancy reading your magazines on the go? Add digital access to your subscription to read on any device, whether it’s iPhone/iPad, Android devices or Windows tablets.Get your automotive content delivered to your door, your inbox, or both! But hurry, because this offer ends at midnight on 28 November 2023.

Why choose Autocar?

Be the first to read the biggest car news, in-depth reviews and rigorous road tests of new models – all beautifully complemented by the best photography in the business. All for just £3! Read more here.

Related articles

Why choose Classic & Sports Car?

Be immersed in the world of classic cars via features written by the best writers, accompanied by stunning photography, enjoy unparalleled coverage of shows and events, read expert reviews of books, models and must-have gear for your garage, and discover the history and cultural significance behind your favourite cars.

Why choose What Car?

If you’ve been thinking about adding What Car? to your reading list for a while, now’s a great time to get ahead of the game, with deep-dive reviews, head-to-head comparisons, comprehensive buyer’s guides, motoring tips and news.

used cars for sale

Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Excel E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,736
7,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,058
25,384miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£8,183
40,670miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall Insignia 1.5i Turbo EcoTEC Design Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,600
82,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mg3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£13,200
3,607miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Leon 1.8 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,995
102,305miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-tec 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£4,191
102,131miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,000
106,400miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 1.0 VTi Access Euro 5 3dr
2013
£3,620
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives