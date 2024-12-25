What's left to do on Christmas day after the turkey is eaten and you've watched Die Hard for the 50th time? It's time for the 2024 Autocar Christmas quiz, of course!

Our team has compiled 50 challenging quiz questions - some focused on events from 2024 and some on motoring history, too.

Read on for the full list, but be warned: the difficulty will increase as you go on. As always, answers for scorers (and cheaters) are available at the bottom of the page.

Autocar's 2024 Christmas quiz

1. Which classic Ford nameplate from the 1960s was controversially revived for a new electric crossover this year?

2. British EV start-up Nyobolt based its 1246kg sports car prototype on which 1990s legend?

3. What is the only Jaguar model currently on sale? Abroad, at least; there are none left here.

4. The Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, but what was second?

5. In May, it was announced that the Geneva motor show wouldn’t return. In which year was the first event held?

6. Which mainstream car brand’s name is cleverly hidden within its logo?

7. Toyota and BMW formed a partnership in September to develop what?

8. What was the codename given to the development mule for the 2007 Aston Martin DBS?

9. How many examples of the original Renault 5 were built?

10. How many Mk1 Smart Fortwos could you park widthways across the length of the new Smart #5 SUV?

11. And what is the largest number of people ever to have squeezed into a Smart Fortwo?

12. Which car has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine?