BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Are you the biggest car nerd? Ultimate motoring trivia quiz
UP NEXT
Dacia to Ferrari: Testers trade cars in Ultimate Secret Santa

Are you the biggest car nerd? Ultimate motoring trivia quiz

Only the most dedicated car spotters can correctly answer all 50 of our quiz questions this year...

Autocar
News
4 mins read
25 December 2024

What's left to do on Christmas day after the turkey is eaten and you've watched Die Hard for the 50th time? It's time for the 2024 Autocar Christmas quiz, of course!

Our team has compiled 50 challenging quiz questions - some focused on events from 2024 and some on motoring history, too. 

Read on for the full list, but be warned: the difficulty will increase as you go on. As always, answers for scorers (and cheaters) are available at the bottom of the page.

Related articles

Autocar's 2024 Christmas quiz

1. Which classic Ford nameplate from the 1960s was controversially revived for a new electric crossover this year?

2. British EV start-up Nyobolt based its 1246kg sports car prototype on which 1990s legend?

3. What is the only Jaguar model currently on sale? Abroad, at least; there are none left here.

4. The Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, but what was second?

5. In May, it was announced that the Geneva motor show wouldn’t return. In which year was the first event held?

6. Which mainstream car brand’s name is cleverly hidden within its logo?

7. Toyota and BMW formed a partnership in September to develop what?

8. What was the codename given to the development mule for the 2007 Aston Martin DBS?

9. How many examples of the original Renault 5 were built?

10. How many Mk1 Smart Fortwos could you park widthways across the length of the new Smart #5 SUV?

11. And what is the largest number of people ever to have squeezed into a Smart Fortwo?

12. Which car has the most powerful naturally aspirated engine?

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews

Back to top

13. What is both the bore and stroke of the Toyota GT86’s engine?

14. Which famous former Formula 1 team now makes one-cylinder diesel microcars?

15. Which two current superminis come with multi-link rear suspension?

16. What is the typical torsional rigidity of a Caterham Seven? 

17. The 20 December 1957 edition of Autocar was the first to contain which recurring feature?

18. Which Le Mans 24 Hours winner made his Nascar Cup Series debut this year?

19. Why did Red Bull name its hypercar the RB17?

20. What dessert is today made on the same grounds as Bentley’s first factory in Cricklewood, north London?

21. Izera is an EV start-up backed by Geely and Pininfarina to give which car-making country a brand of its own?

22. Milton Keynes Dons FC have since 2014 been sponsored by which car manufacturer?

23. Which British sports car maker also made military vehicles, some of which are still used by the British Army?

Advertisement
Back to top

24. Why are London taxis required to have a turning circle of no more than 25 feet?

25. His dad was a toolmaker and his mum was a nurse, of course, but what was prime minister Keir Starmer’s first car?

26. The Avantime is one of few Renaults yet to be reborn. How did the brand categorise this V6-engined oddity at its unveiling in Geneva in 1999?

27. How much does the new Bugatti Tourbillon’s instrument binnacle weigh?

Advertisement
Back to top

28. Porsche’s Active Ride suspension cancels out bumps and leans the car into corners. Why is it offered only on the Taycan and Panamera PHEV?

29. Before George Russell at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, who was the last driver to be disqualified from a Formula 1 race win?

30. Chinese car maker Hongqi had one of the biggest stands at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. What does its name mean?

31. Which company built its final diesel car on 26 March 2024?

32. Maximilian Missoni has been hired by BMW to design new luxury and Alpina models. Where was he most recently?

33. The three ‘V bomber’ aeroplanes from the Cold War have given their names to special-edition cars from which manufacturer?

34. The Mk2 Tesla Roadster and TVR Griffith are five years (and counting) late to market, but which was revealed first?

35. The ‘996’ Porsche 911 was infamously prone to IMS bearing failure, but what does IMS stand for?

36. If you passed your test before 1997, what’s the maximum combined weight of a vehicle and load you can drive in the UK?

Advertisement
Back to top

37. A mini version of which car was used to carry the discus at this year’s Olympic Games?

38. Fiat is going to become the first brand to integrate what useful feature into its electric cars next year?

39. Who won the Formula E teams’ title this year?

40. The 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R is the world’s fastest-accelerating road car. How long does it take to get from 0-62mph?

41. How many cars are built each day at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory?

42. Which low-volume American manufacturer has named its new factory ‘Area 21’ after the headline on Autocar’s feature about it?

43. Which manufacturer’s cars ride on Progressive Hydraulic Cushions?

Advertisement
Back to top

44. What was the 1999 concept car that previewed the Bugatti Veyron called?

45. Which motorcycle world champion’s son has signed to race for the Alpine F1 team in 2025?

46. Which of these is not a real BYD model: Dolphin, Orca, Seagull, Sealion or Shark? 

47. Who sold more cars in the UK last year: Bentley, Alfa Romeo or Genesis?

48. In which year was what we now consider to be the first proper Autocar road test published?

49. Saab’s long-serving V4 engine was a design borrowed from which manufacturer? 

50. What does the second-generation Volvo S60 have in common with BMC’s ADO17 ‘Landcrab’?

Tie breaker

Which technical innovation did each of these road cars pioneer? 

Quiz answers

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,297
21,421miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI 40 Vorsprung S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£30,500
38,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,350
94,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.4 I-VTEC Type S I-Shift 3dr
2009
£3,650
79,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD Black Edition Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,495
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,250
21,285miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 R-Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,995
106,782miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 2.0 128ti Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,495
15,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 8 SERIES 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£36,599
19,099miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews