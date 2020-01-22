From the archive: The arrival of the compact disc player

The eight-track didn't last long in the UK, however, its low take-up quickly being overshadowed by the compact cassette after the introduction of that format to cars by Philips in 1968.

Having only limited drawbacks, and with no real alternative to fight, the cassette (or tape) enjoyed a solid run of popularity, even though vinyl records remained the dominant force for home audio.

The next big step forward in audio technology (that would receive public uptake, at least) was the compact disc (CD). After more than a decade of joint development by Philips and Sony of Japan, this technology was brought to the European market in March 1983. In August 1982, the month the first commercial CD was produced, Autocar reported on the development.

"It makes both the traditional LP record and the cassette look positively old-fashioned," we said, "and like so many things today, it would not be possible without computer technology.

"With a normal record, the movement of the stylus in the grooves is converted into electrical signals, which emerge from the speakers as noise. On a tape, the magnetic signals are picked up by the playback head, but in both cases there is physical contact with the recording medium. This means that any imperfections, such as scratches or dust, will be heard as clicks or hissing.

"In the compact disc – it is 120mm or 4.7in across – the recording is impressed on just one side, digitally, with the 'grooves' 1.6 microns apart. And instead of a stylus or pick-up head, the recording is 'read' by a laser. With its pinpoint-accurate focusing, the tip of the beam looks through the thin protective transparent coating, ignoring – simply because it is unable to focus on them – almost any surface damage or dirt. The result is as near-perfect an amplifier signal input as it is possible to achieve.

"All of this, of course, demands some pretty advanced technology to operate it. For a start, the disc has to be spun at between 500 and 200pm, depending on which part is being played."

For context, a vinyl record is played at 33rpm or 45rpm, according to its diameter.

"This is done by incorporating instructions in the digital recording, which are 'read' by the laser head. Each CD disc gives up to 60 minutes' playing, and with the domestic deck demonstrated by Philips, you can programme it to play the tracks in any order, jump those you do not want to hear, or repeat them for as many times as you wish.

"A mains-powered, programmable deck will cost in the region of £400 [around £1422 today], while discs will be priced at around £4 [£14]. Thirteen of the world's major electronics firms have accepted the Philips/Sony CD system as a new standard and will be making equipment for it.