From the archive: The arrival of the compact disc player

Driving and audio entertainment have been a natural fit since the very beginning, and the in-car radio receiver had become a realistic prospect by the early 1930s.
By 1960, there were 445,258 in-car radio licences taken out (at the cost of £1, or about £23 today) in Britain – although the fact that there were six million cars on the road rather suggests that this fee was easy to dodge.
Anyway, the ubiquitous mode of listening to music when stationary was a 12-inch long-playing phonograph record – popularly known as the LP, or today 'a vinyl'.
That year, Dutch electronics company Philips revealed at the Earl's Court motor show its Auto-Mignon, a curious device that played the new seven-inch extended-playing (EP) records. It was suspended under the dashboard on coil springs, and Autocar enthusiastically stated that it was "virtually immune" from road shocks. In reality, your £23 (today £534) paid for plenty of flutter, needle jump and, after a short while, worn-out records.
Soon came a viable solution for avoiding whatever rubbish was being played on the BBC Light Programme (nowadays called Radio 2): the eight-track tape, a collaborative invention of Ampex, Ford, General Motors, Motorola, RCA Victor and, erm, the boss of Learjet. It was named so because the magnetic tape reel on which the music was stored was divided into eight literal tracks – not because it had only eight songs on it.
WallMeerkat
CDs weren't ideal for moving
CDs weren't ideal for moving vehicles until anti-shock tech became commonplace.
Then by the 2000s I was using CDs to store MP3s, before large capacity USB sticks became commonplace.
My car still has a CD player (player player player player...) but it is relegated to the glovebox while a touchscreen has pride of place in the centre console.
xxxx
Next step
And who'd have thought by 2019 Mercedes would be installing a mixing desk instead of a dash
Peter Cavellini
Chatting....
When we're in the car we talk to each other, on our own, well me then, the music or whatever is a background noise, not really listening to it.
superstevie
I bought a brand new car for
I bought a brand new car for my first car when I was 18 (Peugeot 106 1.1 Zest 2 no less!) and it came with 2 things an 18 year old lad needed. 2 years free insurance and a CD player as standard. I was the envy of all my mates. Well, the cd player, not the car lol
