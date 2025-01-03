A 400-mile EV road trip to Britain's best pubs

Driving somewhere for Christmas? Many of us will be, but we’ll probably soon expect to settle somewhere warm and familiar among friends and relatives.

And, as usual, we’ll most likely enjoy the festive victuals and relentless revelling a little too much. Ninety-one years ago the Autocar’s long-standing columnist The Scribe (whose contributions over the years were actually the work of half a dozen different writers) had a different view of Christmas.

His best festive season involved a longish car journey to a welcoming hotel. A gastropub, in modern parlance. He described his destinations as being “for motorists who think so much of their tummies that they introduce it only to deserving places”.

And judging by his discussion of accommodation standards and prices, he expected to stay a while. According to our archive, The Scribe of 1933 was such an expert at choosing “the right motorists’ hotels” that he chose to write a two-page story about his favourites in our 1 December issue, having been asked by “so many people” to do so in time for Christmas.

That column, which identified no fewer than 20 destinations, gives such an insight into the preferences and lifestyles of the magazine’s writers and readers of 1933 that Charlie Martin, the Autocar staffer of today who rediscovered that old column, reckoned we should check to see whether any of the named hostelries were still in business after nine decades. And if they were, we should visit a few in time for Christmas 2024.

One point of fascination was that the places named all tended to be reassuringly expensive, which paints an interesting picture of journalists’ salaries and readers’ preferences back then – and especially so since the story was published while much of the population was still experiencing the disastrous effects of the Great Depression.

Hitler was rising in Germany, and within a few years Europe would be rearming with the outbreak of World War II imminent. However, as you turn the pages of that 1 December 1933 issue (which any archive subscriber can now do) none of this seems to have concerned The Autocar’s readers.