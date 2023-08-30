What Car? names its best hybrid and electric cars of 2023

What Car? has revealed the winners of its 2023 Electric Car Awards, which celebrate the UK's best new and used electric cars (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) for every budget.

Now in their fourth year, the awards are designed to help people who are keen to buy an electrified car choose the right model for their needs.

The most successful brands in 2023 were BMW, MG, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen, who each won three What Car? Electric Car Awards across the new and used car categories.

Three cars were deemed the most successful models at this year’s awards: the MG 5 EV, Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 each won two awards.

The MG 5 was named best electric estate car as both a new and used car, while the Porsche Taycan won best new and used performance car. The Tesla Model 3 took the best new and used executive car awards.

Another notable winner was the Volkswagen ID Buzz, which followed up being named overall What Car? Car of the Year in January by winning best electric MPV. Volkswagen also won best used electric family car for the ID 3 and best used hybrid estate car for the Passat GTE.

The most affordable new electric or hybrid winner at the 2023 What Car? Electric Car Awards was the MG 4 EV SE, which can currently be bought for £26,397 through What Car?’s free online New Car Buying service.

The Renault 5 electric hatchback won the Reader Award, which was decided by a public vote on What Car?’s social media channels, with people asked to choose the upcoming electric model that they are most excited about from a 12-car shortlist.

The best cars overall from across 16 categories will be named at the 2024 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, which will be held at London’s Grosvenor House, Park Lane in January.

See the full list of winners below.

2023 What Car? Electric Car Awards winners

Electric car winners

Electric small car: Fiat 500 42kWh

Electric family car: MG 4 SE

Electric small SUV: Smart #1 Premium

Electric large SUV: Genesis GV60 RWD Premium

Electric executive car: Tesla Model 3 RWD

Electric estate car: MG 5 EV SE Long Range

Electric MPV: Volkswagen ID Buzz SWB Style

Electric luxury car: BMW i7 xDrive60 Excellence Pro

Electric performance car: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S