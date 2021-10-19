BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo launches EV Range Assistant with over-the-air update

New app offers extra features said to improve the range of the firm's electric models
19 October 2021

A new app will allow Volvo XC40 Recharge drivers to optimise their electric vehicle's range more easily following an over-the-air update. 

The firm is introducing a Range Assistant app that will improve smart battery management and regeneration performance, which, it says, will lead to increased range. 

The assistant has been described as being “especially helpful on longer trips because it reduces the need for charging stops”.

Other new features include safety system improvements, the addition of new information about how a cold climate impacts battery range, a real-time energy consumption display and and the ability to automatically adjust the climate system, which is said to extend the car's range. 

“Through in-house development of software and over-the-air updates, we can constantly improve our cars,” said Sanela Ibrovic, Volvo’s head of connected experience. The Range Assistant app is a great example of how quick development and deployment of new features can improve the Volvo customer experience every day.”

The update can be downloaded and installed through the Volvo Cars app and the vehicle’s current software version can be viewed on the central infotainment display.

Volvo says the app will be rolled out immediately for XC40 Recharge drivers and the C40 Recharge will receive the update from the start of production. All models will gain the update by the end of October this year.

