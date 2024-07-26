Toyota warns of "very big challenge" created by ZEV mandate

The UK government’s ZEV mandate is “a very big challenge” and could affect the viability of the whole automotive industry, Toyota Europe president and CEO Yoshihiro Nakata has told Autocar.

Nakata, speaking at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed, said he believes only co-ordinated action by car companies, and “constructive communication” with law makers, can create workable solutions to hit the challenging targets.

These state that EV sales must be at least 22% (in 2024, rising each year) of a car maker’s overall volumes, or fines of £15,000 per non-compliant vehicle are dished out.

Nakata acknowledged that Toyota’s current position of having just one pure EV in its range (the bZ4x) is a concern but insists Toyota will have a range of EVs “to provide customer choice” when necessary.

For now, however, Nakata believes Toyota’s heavy concentration on selling pure and plug-in hybrids continues to make an effective contribution to the universally acknowledged target of reducing CO2 levels by as much as possible, as soon as possible.

“We never forget that real customer demand is the basis for what we do,” he says, hinting that hybrid models, rather than EVs, is what buyers want.

This notion is backed by the brand’s new pact with Japanese allies Mazda and Subaru to “optimise” combustion engines with more efficient electric motors and batteries and a push to use alternative fuels.

The trio said the decision to not fully focus on EVs was driven by “a deep understanding of their customers’ diverse lifestyles” as well as a belief in a future for ICE.

Despite this, and coupled with Toyota’s current range-of-one EV line-up, UK boss Scott Thompson, appointed MD and president of Toyota GB last January, has confirmed the company is on track to hit ZEV mandate targets this year.