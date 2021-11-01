BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla to open Superchargers to all EV drivers in new trial
UP NEXT
Jaguar Land Rover posts £302 million loss after chip shortage

Tesla to open Superchargers to all EV drivers in new trial

Pilot scheme in the Netherlands will gives non-Tesla EV drivers access to select Supercharger sites
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
1 November 2021

Tesla has begun a pilot scheme that allows drivers of other manufacturers' electric vehicles to use 10 of its Supercharger charging sites in the Netherlands.

The EV firm's dedicated Tesla-only Supercharger network has grown to include more than 25,000 fast-charging points worldwide and is considered a key part of its success. 

But there's growing pressure from regulators in various countries to create an industry-standard 'universal' charging network, allowing all EV drivers to access any fast-charging site.

Related articles

Tesla boss Elon Musk recently hinted that the American manufacturer was preparing to open the network to drivers of other EVs.

In a statement, Tesla said that "it has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs and by doing so encourage more drivers to go electric".

It added: "This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy."

Under the non-Tesla Supercharger pilot scheme, 10 stations in the Netherlands will be made accessible to Dutch non-Tesla drivers through the Tesla app. The pilot will be open only to drivers from the Netherlands, and they will need to have a car with a CCS charging plug.

Tesla drivers can continue to use the Supercharger stations that are part of the trial, and the firm said that it will monitor the sites for congestion and take in customer feedback.

Non-Tesla drivers will have to pay a higher fee due to the "additional costs" incurred in ensuring the sites can accept a range of different vehicles.

Tesla has not specified the difference in rate and notes that it will vary by site and according to demand.

The move might prove controversial to Tesla drivers, many of whom view having private access to the Supercharger network as a key benefit of Tesla ownership.

The firm noted that allowing non-Tesla drivers to use the network will help enable faster future expansion and said that sites will be open to non-Tesla drivers in future only "if there is available capacity".

While the move is a trial for now, Tesla noted that its plan is to continue to "aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide".

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£37,599
26,734miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£39,599
7,951miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£40,400
16,104miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£41,000
11,994miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£41,999
5,880miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£43,000
7,289miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£46,000
11,858miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2020
£47,999
10,780miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Performance Awd 4dr [performance Upgrade] Auto
2019
£47,999
30,016miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives