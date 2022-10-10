BACK TO ALL NEWS
Swiss student team sets new EV acceleration record

Bespoke electric race car that makes 321bhp while weighing a mere 140kg achieves 0-62mph in just 0.956sec
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
12 September 2023

A student-led Swiss team has shattered the record for the world’s fastest-accelerating electric car, clocking a 0-62mph run in less than a second.

The AMZ team, consisting of members from research firm ETH Zürich and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, achieved a time of 0.956sec using a hand-built EV named Mythen. 

Driven by team member Kate Maggetti, it beat the previous record by almost a third and covered a distance of just 12.3 metres before breaking the record. 

The previous record for the fastest sprint from 0-62mph was achieved last year by Greenteam, a group of 20 students from the University of Stuttgart in Germany, which completed the sprint in 1.461sec.

All of the Mythen's parts were built by hand in an overall package that weighed just 140kg in total. Power comes from a bespoke powertrain producing around 321bhp. 

Watch the record-breaking, fastest-accelerating electric car in the video below

“Power isn’t the only thing that matters when it comes to setting an acceleration record; effectively transferring that power to the ground is also key,” said Dario Messerli, AMZ's head of aerodynamics.. 

“Conventional Formula 1 cars solve this through aerodynamics: a rear or front wing pushes the car to the ground. However, this effect only comes into play when the car has reached a certain speed. To ensure strong traction right from the start, the AMZ team has developed a kind of vacuum cleaner that holds the vehicle down to the ground by suction.”

The mind-boggling time of 0.956sec is far beyond what any production car on the road today is capable of, coming in at around a full second faster than the Pininfarina Battista, the Ariel Hipercar and 1.5sec faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid. It’s also 1.5sec faster than the 0-62mph time achieved by the W16-engined Bugatti Chiron. 

It’s not the first time this team has broken the record for the world’s fastest-accelerating electric car. It broke the record in 2014 and again in 2016 before being toppled by Greenteam last year.

The Greenteam racer broke the previous record on a track at Bosch’s site in Renningen. It weighed just 145kg and got 247bhp from dual electric motors, four-wheel drive and a bespoke battery pack. 

The University of Stuttgart said it produced around 1726bhp per tonne, with a peak acceleration of 2g - around the same amount of force felt by astronauts re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

The record was a year in the making for the team of 20, who study a range of subjects at the university.

Greenteam suffered a major setback with the attempt prior to beating the record when the car lost control at high speed and crashed into a tyre stack that was in place as a track barrier. 

jason_recliner 11 October 2022

What a cool project! I want one!

HughB 10 October 2022

What a fun project - well done!

Judging by the sponsor list, it also illustrates just how many German companies are backing EVs. Unlike UK plc.

beechie 10 October 2022
Have they found a way of making them less harmful to the environment then ICE cars, yet? Oh, and what about the millions of people with no off-street parking?
martin_66 10 October 2022
beechie wrote:

Have they found a way of making them less harmful to the environment then ICE cars, yet? Oh, and what about the millions of people with no off-street parking?

What ridiculous questions.

They are clearly less harmful to the environment as they produce zero pollution as they drive around, and I doubt if anybody who doesn't have their own off-street parking would be considering buying a car like this.

Andrew1 10 October 2022
Climate change denialists are very active. The question is: are you simply deluded or are you paid?
martin_66 10 October 2022

Who are you suggesting is a climate change denier?  I have said nothing to support that allegation, and am well aware of the existence of climate change.  I am also aware that as they drive around, electric cars are producing no pollution.  The same cannot be said for petrol and diesel electric cars, which are producing pollution into the atmosphere and into our lungs from the moment they are started up until the moment they are turned off.

This doesn't even bring into account the side issue of noise pollution, from rattly diesels to ridiculously loud exhausts on Jaguar F Types and chavved up specials with hideous exhaust systems.  None of which you get on electric cars.

Folsom 10 October 2022
You don't have to be in any form of climate change denial to be concerned about how EVs are manufactured, the rape of the Congo for precious metals, nor the disposal issues if the 4 billion vehicles in existence today get replaced by the same number of EVs rather than replaced by higher density transport. I've been involved in environmental issues since Elon was 11 years old, so coming on here heavy handed with your comments shows nothing more than your ignorance.
martin_66 10 October 2022

I am still confused.  Who are you accusing of making "heavy handed" comments?

jason_recliner 11 October 2022

LMAO! Go back to sleep.

