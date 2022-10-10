Students at University of Stuttgart set new EV acceleration record

A group of 20 students from the University of Stuttgart in Germany has set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest-accelerating electric vehicle.
The self-built prototype, designed and constructed by Greenteam, achieved 0-62mph in a staggering 1.461sec, beating the previous record of 1.513sec, which was set by a team in Switzerland in 2016.
That’s 0.5sec faster than the Pininfarina Battista, 0.6sec faster than the Ariel Hipercar and 0.9sec faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid. It’s also nearly a full second faster than the 2.4sec achieved by the Bugatti Chiron.
Weighing in at less than 145kg, the Greenteam racer broke the record on a track at Bosch’s site in Renningen. It produces 247bhp from dual electric motors, with four-wheel drive and a bespoke battery pack.
The University of Stuttgart says it produces around 1726bhp per tonne, with a peak acceleration of 2g - around the same amount of force felt by astronauts re-entering the earth’s atmosphere.
You can watch Greenteam achieve the world record below.
The record has been a year in the making for the team of 20, who study a range of subjects at the university. The car was originally due to attempt its record-breaking run last month, but the team was forced to cancel due to technical problems.
It’s the third time Greenteam has held the record, having first achieved a 0-62mph time of 2.681sec in 2012. Teams in the Netherlands and Switzerland later broke the record, most recently in 2016.
Greenteam suffered a major setback with the attempt earlier this year, when the car lost control at high speed and crashed into a tyre stack that was in place as a track barrier.
On breaking the record, team chairman Pavel Povolni he was “delighted” to bring the record back to Germany.
“We suffered a bitter setback at the end of July," said Povolni. "Fortunately, the driver was unharmed, but the vehicle suffered enormous damage."
"It was exhausting but a unique experience, and it was definitely worth the hard work,” said Diogo Silva, who drove the car to achieve the record.
What ridiculous questions.
They are clearly less harmful to the environment as they produce zero pollution as they drive around, and I doubt if anybody who doesn't have their own off-street parking would be considering buying a car like this.
So, they kind of proved that, to beat this record, the G force is too much for most humans to function?
So what? This wasn't about building a car that the common man can drive safely, it was about breaking a world record, which they did in spectacular style.