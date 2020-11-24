BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: SMMT chief calls for electric cars to be exempt from VAT
UP NEXT
Tesla again hints at compact EV hatchback to rival Volkswagen ID 3

SMMT chief calls for electric cars to be exempt from VAT

Mike Hawes has called for a 20% discount on new EVs as part of the government's 2030 ICE car ban
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
24 November 2020

Electric cars should be incentivised as part of the government’s 2030 electrification ambition through the removal of VAT, the boss of industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said.

Calling for the 20% discount to be applied, which would roughly double the maximum £3000 subsidy available today for anyone buying a £30,000 car, Mike Hawes said: “We're being asked to go from about 15% of the market to 100% being electrified in nine years. That’s a speedy transition. An incentive would accelerate that transition.

“We can see that globally, other markets are putting considerable incentives to drive consumer uptake, and we must do more. Removing VAT is one idea that we have proposed.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, both France and Germany have introduced substantial incentives for buyers of electric cars, worth up to 9000 (£8000).

Hawes also highlighted that the industry can only play a part-role in driving the uptake of EVs by building the cars, highlighting that it will ultimately be down to the public as to whether they want to buy them.

“We need consumers to accept change is happening,” said Hawes. “As an industry we face pressures to hit CO2 targets, and as a nation we have committed to the same.

"But we need the consumer to take up the technologies we develop in order to realise the changes that are being sought.”

READ MORE

Official: Government to ban new petrol and diesel car sales in 2030 

The UK's 2030 petrol and diesel ban: Autocar’s response 

Autocar launches new digital home for EVs

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Life
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 R-Line DSG 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Deputy 24 November 2020

Well done Mike, great idea.  Just one question, I see no proposal about how to replace the money lost to the Treasury at this difficult time as well.  Does the SMMT have the same magic money tree as everyone else asking for infinite money.....?  The other countries have an incentive on the cars to get large purchases going again, a very different concept to zero VAT.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Carrera S manual 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Life
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 R-Line DSG 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review

View all latest drives