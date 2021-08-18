BACK TO ALL NEWS
Scottish energy firm gains £2.2m investment for urban charging

Company hopes to become UK’s de facto on-street charging service for EVs by the end of 2023
18 August 2021

An Aberdeen-based clean energy company has received £2.2 million in investment to roll out on-street charging hubs, which the firm says will offer a fair price, efficiency and convenience. 

Trojan Energy will install bespoke ‘flat and flush’ points providing up to 22kW, where customers are able to use a lance to connect their vehicle to a point located on the street.

The flat and flush design allows for a clear and accessible pavement. The charging points are connected through underground ducts to cabinets positioned up to 100 metres away, and can send power to 15 charging units at a time.

CEO Ian Mackenzie said: "Trojan Energy was formed with one mission: to ensure everyone benefits from the energy transition. Currently, 10 million people in the UK who park on-street don't have access to electric vehicle charging. 

“We specialise in EV charging without pavement clutter, and this investment allows us to commercialise further the technology and expand our business, creating more charging points on each street and making the technology accessible to more customers. We will create new jobs and move the UK towards net zero at a fair price for all.”

Trojan Energy, which was launched in 2016, will use the funding to develop its technology and applications, rolling out charging points in more areas and growing its team from 12 to 20. 

The firm hopes to become the UK’s de facto on-street charging service for EVs by the end of 2023, and has recently installed charging points in Brent, London. Brent, along with Camden, will see up to 150 charging points installed and trialied by the end of the year.

