BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Ford to launch two new EV platforms by 2025
UP NEXT
Rolls-Royce ramps up exclusivity with new Coachbuild arm

Report: Ford to launch two new EV platforms by 2025

New architectures will be dedicated to trucks and SUVs as well as passenger cars
News
1 min read
25 May 2021

Ford is set to announce two dedicated EV platforms to investors on Wednesday at its online Capital Markets Day, Reuters has reported.

The new platforms are reported to be part of a multi-billion, multi-year strategy to compete with General MotorsTesla and the Volkswagen Group in the global race for electrification. 

It's believed that one platform will be for large trucks and large SUVs and the other will be dedicated to cars and smaller SUVs. Together, they will allow the American firm to share chassis components, motors and batteries between models, reducing costs and allowing for more efficient EV manufacturing. 

It has also been reported that Ford has plans to launch at least nine electric cars and car-based SUVs and at least three electric trucks, vans and large SUVs.

Reuters reports that the company will give further information on long-range batteries and partnership with Korean firm SK Innovation, as well as wider goals for its future technologies, including electric and self-driving vehicles. 

It comes after announcements that Ford will spend more than £15 billion on global electrification through 2025, aiming for a fully electric model range by 2030. It already has plans for a small SUV to be built in Germany using the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.

Ford hasn't commented on today's speculation but will offer official details on its plans tomorrow afternoon (UK time). 

READ MORE

New 2023 MEB-based Ford EV will be small SUV

Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 review

 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,929
34,201miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,999
29,821miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,196
41,704miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,237
34,107miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,242
39,125miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,266
25,332miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,400
45,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,410
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec White Edition 3dr
2016
£4,450
41,658miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf Estate 2.0 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf Estate 2.0 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives