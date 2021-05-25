Report: Ford to launch two new EV platforms by 2025

Ford is set to announce two dedicated EV platforms to investors on Wednesday at its online Capital Markets Day, Reuters has reported.

The new platforms are reported to be part of a multi-billion, multi-year strategy to compete with General Motors, Tesla and the Volkswagen Group in the global race for electrification.

It's believed that one platform will be for large trucks and large SUVs and the other will be dedicated to cars and smaller SUVs. Together, they will allow the American firm to share chassis components, motors and batteries between models, reducing costs and allowing for more efficient EV manufacturing.

It has also been reported that Ford has plans to launch at least nine electric cars and car-based SUVs and at least three electric trucks, vans and large SUVs.

Reuters reports that the company will give further information on long-range batteries and partnership with Korean firm SK Innovation, as well as wider goals for its future technologies, including electric and self-driving vehicles.

It comes after announcements that Ford will spend more than £15 billion on global electrification through 2025, aiming for a fully electric model range by 2030. It already has plans for a small SUV to be built in Germany using the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.

Ford hasn't commented on today's speculation but will offer official details on its plans tomorrow afternoon (UK time).

