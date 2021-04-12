BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mate Rimac takes 1888bhp Nevera off-road at new Zagreb HQ
UP NEXT
Toyota, Subaru and Mazda to develop new combustion technology

Mate Rimac takes 1888bhp Nevera off-road at new Zagreb HQ

As construction gets underway at Rimac's new €200m HQ, the CEO takes the hypercar for a site tour
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
17 November 2021

Construction is now underway at Rimac's new €200 million base in Croatia, which will transform it into a high-volume maker of drivetrains and batteries.

To mark the occasion, company boss Mate Rimac took a pre-production prototype of the 1888bhp Nevera hypercar for a lap of the building site, testing its drifting potential before the car was condemned for use in crash tests.  

Related articles

The new HQ is expected to open in 2023. Featuring two separate buildings for research-and-development and production, there’s space for more than 2500 employees and a long list of facilities that will make it a “unique, spectacular place”.

Designed by Croatian architecture firm 3LHD, the headquarters will include a test track, a battery-testing-and-production facility, a command centre, staff relaxation lounges, a restaurant, a gym, a games room, a showroom, a museum, a kindergarten and individual accommodation ‘pods’ to host visitors overnight.

Efforts have been made to ensure that the project - one of the largest of its kind in Europe - blends into the surrounding landscape. A roof garden, an ‘urban swamp’ and parkland complete with grazing farm animals have been included in the plans.

“Just 10 years ago, this company was only me sitting in my garage and thinking about the best ways to develop electric performance vehicles and components,” said founder and CEO Mate Rimac. “We have now reached a point where we need to build our long-term home in Croatia, and that’s exactly what the Rimac Campus is.

“The top priority of the project was to create the best possible working environment for our employees and to allow visitors and the public to enjoy the space and mix with Rimac employees.

"The Campus is our springboard to the growth plans we have over the next decade and beyond, strengthening us as niche hypercar maker, a leading tier-one supplier of electric performance technology to the world’s largest automotive manufacturers and an early mover in the worlds of autonomy and mobility.”

As Rimac is part-owned by Hyundai, Kia and Porsche, provisions have been made for ‘top-secret’ project rooms in which to undertake work for other companies. The base will be entirely carbon-neutral, the company claims.

Founded in 2009, Rimac has built a reputation as a maker of some of the fastest electric hypercars in the world, albeit in extremely low volume. The Concept One made its production debut in 2016, and was followed by the lighter and more powerful Concept S.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Its latest creation - the 1888bhp C_Two - is due to be delivered to customers in 2021. In addition, Rimac is supplying the powertrain to be used in the upcoming Pininfarina Battista.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,999
39,603miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Mokka 1.4t Se 5dr Auto
2015
£4,000
82,318miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,149
53,658miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives