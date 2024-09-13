The “incredible” rate of growth in the UK’s EV charging sector in recent years is “a huge British success story” that sets the industry up to cater to a drastic uptick in demand by the end of the decade - but the new government must work with charging firms to keep it on track.

That’s according to Vicky Read, CEO of industry body ChargeUK. She told Autocar that the network is on its way to achieve a targeted 300,000 chargers across the country by the end of the decade but called on the new Labour government to unlock crucial funding, incentivise EV uptake and remove installation obstacles in order to sustain the growth rate.

ChargeUK was formed to serve as a representative body for EV charger operators and counts a number of the country's biggest networks among its members, including BP Pulse, Fastned, Gridserve, Ionity and Osprey.

Giving an update on the state of the charging industry, Read said: “Actually, we're doing pretty well. The sector is only probably just over a decade old. It's actually a huge growth sector – probably a huge British success story, actually.”

She pointed to the latest figures from charger mapping firm Zapmap, which show there were 66,779 devices in operation at nearly 35,000 sites at the end of July, compared with 10 years ago when there were “virtually no charge points”.

"We're in the mid-40% for year-on-year growth, month after month, and Zapmap is reporting that positive drum beat every month,” she added. “In fact, that growth rate is such that we worked out that there's a public charge point being deployed every 25 minutes. So that's quite some growth.”

Add that number of public devices to the circa-870,000 private chargers currently in operation and there's nearly a plug for each of the 1.1 million EVs currently on UK roads.

The relationship between the number of EV chargers and EVs themselves is under particularly intense scrutiny at the moment, as the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate will drastically increase the proportion of EVs that each manufacturer sells over the coming years, and the new government has floated the idea of banning new ICE car sales in 2030.