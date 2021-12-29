BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Geely's Zeekr and Waymo partner to develop self-driving EV
UP NEXT
News review: biggest motoring stories of 2021

Geely's Zeekr and Waymo partner to develop self-driving EV

Chinese brand will develop passenger-centric EV in Sweden before Waymo installs autonomous tech in the US
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
29 December 2021

Zeekr, the new premium-focused EV brand from China's Geely Group, has partnered with Californian technology firm Waymo to develop an autonomous ride-hailing vehicle. 

Previewed in official renders, the electric MPV is designed for use by the nascent Waymo One ride-hailing platform, which currently operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and is testing in San Francisco. 

The vehicle – as yet unnamed – has now entered development at Geely's China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre (CEVT) in Gothenburg, Sweden. It will use what Geely calls "a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture", but it is unclear if this is related to the SEA platform which underpins Zeekr's debut model, the 001 shooting brake

Related articles

When development of the vehicle itself is complete, Waymo will install its autonomous hardware, which uses Lidar, cameras, radar and computer processors to virtually map its surroundings. Described as "the world's most experienced driver", the so-called Waymo Driver has undergone millions of miles of testing on public roads in more than 13 US states.

The self-driving vehicle is, thus, designed with a focus on the passengers, and will offer a "fully configurable" cabin either with or without driver controls installed. 

The companies have yet to reveal any further technical details of the project, and have not confirmed a planned date or target markets for its launch. 

Zeekr CEO Andy An said: "Zeekr was born on the ideals of equality, diversity, and sustainability. By becoming a strategic partner and vehicle supplier to the Waymo One fleet, we will be able to share our experience, ideals and provide our expertise in collaborating on a fully electric vehicle that fits Waymo’s requirements for this rapidly expanding segment in the global market for sustainable travel."

Zeekr and Waymo have announced their collaboration plans just two weeks after London-based EV start up Arrival revealed a similarly passenger-centric EV it is designing for – and in partnership with – Uber drivers. 

Unlike Zeekr and Waymo's vehicle, however, the Arrival Car is intended to be chiefly operated by a human driver, and could enter production as soon as 2023. 

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,900
72,134miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,199
68,484miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
71,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£4,290
83,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,400
66,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,413
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 29 December 2021

Perhaps they should get lane assist and self parking right first. True Automous cars are years away. let alone safe ones.

Peter Cavellini 29 December 2021

Yep, this is what Transport is going to look in the future for most of us, the sporty stuff will cost too much to buy and the Roads will be more and more congested, the what are you driving these Days will be replaced with.....?

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives