New Arrival Car is bespoke ride-hailing EV designed for Uber

British EV start-up Arrival has revealed the final design of its first bespoke passenger car, which it has developed in partnership with Uber.

Called simply the Arrival Car, the electric ride-hailing vehicle will begin on-road testing in the new year, having been developed from scratch in little more than six months.

It will play a crucial role in underpinning Uber's ambition to go all-electric in London by 2025, and Arrival has previously suggested that it could enter production in the third quarter of 2023.

Feedback from Uber drivers, who are envisioned as the car's primary users, has informed its conception and will continue to influence the final evolution before plans progress to put it into series production.

Arrival said it has designed its first car "specifically for the ride-hailing industry, to give the best possible experience for both drivers and passengers and bring clean air to urban environments where most ride-hailing mileage occurs".

Priorities for the design and engineering teams were to promote visibility, comfort, cost, safety and convenience, in line with a projected annual mileage of between 28,000 and 31,000 per year, compared with 6000 for the average private vehicle.

Details of its size and technical specifications remain under wraps, but it's said to offer twice the leg room of the average car of this size and use technology that features in Arrival's already-revealed van and bus concepts.

Tom Kelvidge, Arrival's platform boss, said: “This is a key milestone for Arrival, and we’re thrilled today to be releasing the first look at the Arrival Car.

"Over the past six months, we've been working closely with Uber’s drivers to create a vehicle specifically for the ride-hailing industry and making it affordable, durable and great to look at.