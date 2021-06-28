BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: E-Legend EL1: Audi Quattro-inspired super-EV stars at Munich
UP NEXT
New 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric brings 292-mile range

E-Legend EL1: Audi Quattro-inspired super-EV stars at Munich

Rally-inspired performance coupé claims 805bhp and a range of 248 miles; will cost just shy of £1 million
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

German firm E-Legend has shown an ultra-exclusive 805bhp performance EV that pays tribute to the Audi Quattro S1 rally car, ahead of production getting underway next year.

Named the EL1, the carbon-tubbed coupé is powered by three electric motors – one with 201bhp at the front and a pair with 302bhp each at the rear – and draws its reserves from a 90kWh battery pack, all of undisclosed origin. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 300kWh, and is arranged in a T-shape to give a low seating position and centre of gravity. 

E-Legend, which has shown the first completed prototype at the Munich motor showsays the rally-inspired EV has a 248-mile range, can do 0-62mph in just 2.8sec and will be able to complete the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice when driven in its power-hungry Sport Plus mode.

The 1680kg car is equipped with 19in front wheels and 20in rear wheels, front and rear LED daytime running lights, a bespoke spoiler and three-way adjustable suspension. The interior is yet to be finalised, but we do know that it will feature multimedia connectivity, air conditioning and a rear-view camera. 

“The goal of E-Legend is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world,” the company said. It stated that the EL1 is “based on a super-light and proven carbon monocoque”, again from an unnamed supplier. 

“In its first stage of development, this automobile is powered by electric motors achieving 600kW [805bhp] and wears an extremely enchanting dress in the style of one of the unforgettable technical wonders of the legendary rally era,” E-Legend said. 

Just 30 examples of the EL1 will be sold, priced at around £762,000 (€890,000) before taxes. VAT will push the price up to around £914,400 for UK customers.

E-Legend also said that two further rally-inspired models will follow in the future, both with the same production run of 30. 

READ MORE

Ultimate EV guide: Every electric car rated

Tesla plots £20k, 250-mile EV hatch to rival VW ID 3

The Peugeot e-Legend concept: the acceptable face of autonomous driving

Used cars for sale

 Audi A3 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2014
£7,000
88,611miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A1 1.6 Tdi Sport 5dr
2014
£7,700
62,213miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A1 1.4 Tfsi Sport 3dr
2014
£8,000
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.4 Tfsi Sport 3dr
2014
£8,400
40,134miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.4 Tfsi 140 Sport 3dr
2014
£8,495
62,550miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.2 Tfsi Sport 5dr
2014
£8,500
38,894miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 1.6 Tdi Sport 3dr
2014
£8,500
53,401miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.2 Tfsi Sport 3dr
2014
£8,750
33,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.6 Tdi S Line Style Edition 5dr
2014
£8,899
70,400miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Zapetero 29 June 2021

Not as good as Le originaL quattro S2 coupe though. More styLish that variant.

Cersai Lannister 28 June 2021

Sorry to say but IMHO I think this rendering looks about as cliched as can be. Thankfully it is just a drawing since there are quite a few things that would not meet TUV approval – and the thing will likely never get made at that comedy price. Nice colour though!

gavsmit 28 June 2021

I hope this becomes a trend - i.e. retro-styled modern EVs.

But lets make them more realistically priced maybe? I'd be up for an Escort MK1 EV without all the pointless in-car tech / self-driving rubbish to save a few quid.

Latest Drives

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives