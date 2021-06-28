E-Legend EL1: Audi Quattro-inspired super-EV stars at Munich

German firm E-Legend has shown an ultra-exclusive 805bhp performance EV that pays tribute to the Audi Quattro S1 rally car, ahead of production getting underway next year.
Named the EL1, the carbon-tubbed coupé is powered by three electric motors – one with 201bhp at the front and a pair with 302bhp each at the rear – and draws its reserves from a 90kWh battery pack, all of undisclosed origin. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 300kWh, and is arranged in a T-shape to give a low seating position and centre of gravity.
E-Legend, which has shown the first completed prototype at the Munich motor show, says the rally-inspired EV has a 248-mile range, can do 0-62mph in just 2.8sec and will be able to complete the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice when driven in its power-hungry Sport Plus mode.
The 1680kg car is equipped with 19in front wheels and 20in rear wheels, front and rear LED daytime running lights, a bespoke spoiler and three-way adjustable suspension. The interior is yet to be finalised, but we do know that it will feature multimedia connectivity, air conditioning and a rear-view camera.
“The goal of E-Legend is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world,” the company said. It stated that the EL1 is “based on a super-light and proven carbon monocoque”, again from an unnamed supplier.
“In its first stage of development, this automobile is powered by electric motors achieving 600kW [805bhp] and wears an extremely enchanting dress in the style of one of the unforgettable technical wonders of the legendary rally era,” E-Legend said.
Just 30 examples of the EL1 will be sold, priced at around £762,000 (€890,000) before taxes. VAT will push the price up to around £914,400 for UK customers.
E-Legend also said that two further rally-inspired models will follow in the future, both with the same production run of 30.
Not as good as Le originaL quattro S2 coupe though. More styLish that variant.
Sorry to say but IMHO I think this rendering looks about as cliched as can be. Thankfully it is just a drawing since there are quite a few things that would not meet TUV approval – and the thing will likely never get made at that comedy price. Nice colour though!
I hope this becomes a trend - i.e. retro-styled modern EVs.
But lets make them more realistically priced maybe? I'd be up for an Escort MK1 EV without all the pointless in-car tech / self-driving rubbish to save a few quid.