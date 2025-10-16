BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aberdeen to open UK's first 'indoor drive-through' EV charging hub
New Mercedes S-Class coupe concept channels Gullwing

Aberdeen to open UK's first 'indoor drive-through' EV charging hub

Fastned to redevelop warehouse into covered charging station where you can add 100 miles in five minutes

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
16 October 2025

Electric vehicle charging company Fastned will repurpose an old warehouse to build the UK's first "indoor drive-through ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hub".

Fastned has been given council backing to redevelop an old industrial unit in Aberdeen into a fully covered charging hub that promises to offer comparable facilities, shelter and refill times to a conventional petrol station.  The hub, located off Virginia Street on the Aberdeen ring road, will have 12 chargers pumping out up to 400kW – which, Fastned says, is theoretically enough to add 100 miles of range in five minutes. However, only a few EVs currently on sale are capable of charging so quickly.

The chargers will be arranged in what Fastned calls a 'drive-through' format, which gives a layout like a traditional petrol station - claimed to make parking easier for all types of vehicle and make it quicker to plug them in, in turn reducing turnaround times.

The hub – planned to open in late 2026 – will also contain toilets, a shop and a seating area "to keep drivers comfortable while they charge". 

The existing warehouse structure will be preserved, which will mean the chargers are sheltered from the elements, whereas usually public chargers are out in the open. Fastned says the decision to keep the old building in place also makes this a "sustainable conversion" with a "drastically" reduced environmental impact compared with brand-new charging sites.

Fastned UK boss Tom Hurst welcomed Aberdeen City Council's decision to approve the facility and said the firm will "break ground at the site as soon as possible and kick-start this very exciting project".

He added: "It’s really a revolutionary approach to EV charging and will transform the charging experience for many customers, especially in a part of the country where the weather isn’t always the best. We’re truly delighted to be supporting the EV transition in Scotland and expanding our network further north."

Fastned has opened sites all over Europe since it was founded seven years ago and has already launched a network of charging hubs across the UK, with fast-charging sites in London, Oxford, Birmingham, Leeds, Sunderland and Glasgow.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Stroudley 16 October 2025

Sounds like an excellent idea, pop in the shop and by the time you come out you've got 100+ miles. Only problem will be the cost of the charging. I'm not saying it's a rip-off, those chargers etc have to be paid for, but it will deter people.

