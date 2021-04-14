‘World first’ electric Triumph Stag and Morgan 4/4 unveiled

A British company based in Oxford has revealed electric conversions of a 1976 Triumph Stag and a 1957 Morgan 4/4, claiming both cars are the first of their kind to use a zero-emission powertrain.
Electrogenic has removed the 3.0-litre V8 engine from the Stag and replaced it with its own ‘Hyper9’ electric motor. This produces 107bhp and 173lb ft, with power sent to the rear wheels via the car’s original four-speed manual gearbox.
A 37kWh battery fills the space left by the engine, fuel tank and spare wheel, offering around 150 miles of range on a full charge. The car is fitted with a Type 2 charging socket, as is found on almost all new electric cars today.
The Morgan 4/4 has been fitted with the same powertrain and returns similar figures to the Stag as a result.
“Converting older cars like these to electric power is about using modern technology to bring out the best characteristics in the cars,” said Steve Drummond, director and co-founder of Electrogenic. “For us this means increasing power within the capabilities of the original vehicle, optimising weight distribution and not using too many batteries, to keep the handling crisp and precise. Our proprietary electronics integrate the batteries and motor into a seamless system, making the cars as safe as possible.
“Our systems also allow us to maintain the originality of the rest of the car, which is a really important factor for us. For example, it means that we can repurpose the original instruments to keep the interior as untouched as possible. Ultimately, what we’re always trying to do with our conversions is to make the cars we’ve been entrusted with into ‘better versions of themselves’.”
The electric Stag has been verified as a ‘world first’ by the Stag Owners Club, and Electrogenic isn’t aware of another Morgan four-wheeler that has had the same electric treatment.
Customers can approach the company with their own classic cars or request that Electrogenic sources one on their behalf. Prices are tailored to each project, with costs based on component upgrades and the amount of range requested from buyers.
The company is developing an app that can display a car’s available range and locations of the nearest charging points so original interiors don’t have to be modified.
“We love the challenge of converting beautiful classic cars with technology that means they will be able to continue to be used guilt-free, even in our cities, for years to come,” said Ian Newstead, director and co-Founder of Electrogenic. “Working on first-time conversions such as the Stag and the Morgan 4/4 helps us to continue honing both our technology offering and our knowledge of the integration process in different body types, and means we maintain our position as a leader in classic car electrification.”
I guess if you are an ICE petrolhead, then the loss of the Stag's V8's burbling sound is a big loss.
If (like me) you are into the design and style of cars, then the EV version is a big gain.
One of the bonuses of owning an older car is the fact it has a spare wheel in the boot.
If converting to electric requires that space as well, then you have lost one of the advantages and you might just as well buy a new electric car.
As someone who's owned a Stag recently I have mixed views on this. On the one hand ripping the V8 Stag engine out and replacing it with an electric powertrain solves all of the reliability issues with this car, which is a real head turner.
On the other hand the sound of the Triumph V8 is one of the best sounds you will ever hear if your a petrol head. Removing the Triumph V8 is like removing the cars heart. Putting in an electric power train probably adds considerable weight which will hurt handling.
I'd argue classic car enthusiasts should leave the original power trains in. With modern technology you can make a Triumph V8 much more reliable, and if you want a bullet proof reliable car then most classics aren't for you. Even a Japanese car from the 70s won't be anywhere near as reliable as a modern car, a new Fiat for example is probably about 10 times more reliable and they come bottom of most leagues (which is also why I don't worry about reliability of any modern car now)