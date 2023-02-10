What Car? Reliability Survey opens for 2023

The 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey is now open for drivers to submit their experiences - good and bad - with their cars.

Produced annually, the survey rates the dependability of cars aged up to five years old, based on the experiences of nearly 25,000 owners.

Submit your experiences now and be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the Goodwood Members Meeting, worth more than £150.

The Members Meeting, a thrilling weekend of epic motor racing, high-speed track demonstrations and fun-packed festivities will be held on 15-16 April 2023, two months before the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It's exclusively open to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club community, so you will get to experience this superb venue in an uncrowded and intimate way with access to all areas.

All you have to do is tell What Car? how dependable – or dire – your car has been. Providing this information will help to rate hundreds of car models for 2023.

In 2022, What Car? rated the reliability of 248 car models spanning 32 brands, helping readers to make informed buying choices and supporting them as they sought to replace their car.

Issues are categorised into one of 14 areas: air conditioning, battery, bodywork, brakes, engine, engine electrics, exhaust, fuel system, gearbox/clutch, infotainment/sat-nav, interior trim, non-engine or motor electrics, steering and suspension.

Drivers are also asked how long their car was off the road and the cost of fixing issues they experienced.