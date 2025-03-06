BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK's biggest car fleet takes £565 million blow
UK's biggest car fleet takes £565 million blow

Motability pins loss on more expensive cars, insurance, servicing

John Evans
6 March 2025

The UK’s biggest fleet, whose “explosive” growth in June last year was credited with helping car makers through a tricky period, has reported losses of more than half a billion pounds – saying this highlights the growing cost of car ownership and volatile resale values of EVs.

Motability Operations, the company behind the Motability charity, buys cars and leases them to people with a qualifying disability allowance for £75.75 per week. The package includes road tax, servicing, insurance, breakdown cover, and tyre and windscreen repair. It has become a major player in the UK car market since its 1977 foundation and now has a fleet of 815,000 cars.

Despite a 15% rise in the number of people joining the scheme last year, the firm posted a £564.6 million pre-tax loss for 2024, a huge drop from the £748m profits it recorded in 2023.

The company, which is owned by four major banks including Barclays and HSBC, blamed rises in the cost of servicing, insurance and new cars, including EVs. It says insurance, for instance, has risen by 46% since 2022, resulting in an additional £700 cost per vehicle over a typical three-year lease.

A further contributing factor was what it called the “reduced value” of the 250,000 ex-lease vehicles it sells to the motor trade each year. Vehicles in the best condition go through its direct disposals business and the rest are put through third-party auctions.

Even more damning is that the losses came despite the company’s revenue actually jumping by 24.4%, from £5.5 billion in 2023 to £6.9bn last year.

As a result, the firm said the increases in its costs will result in new customers paying higher advance lease payments. Currently, this is set at £750.

CEO Andrew Miller said: “With the level of change in the market – driven by rising inflation, higher energy costs and the transition to EVs – drivers across the UK are seeing increasing costs and we are not immune to this.

“Until now, we have been able to protect customers from rising prices, using the profits earned in the immediate post-Covid period. Our investments will now come to an end and customers will see rising advance [lease] payments.”

Despite the losses, Motability looks set to remain a major force in the new and used car markets – it is the biggest single-source supplier of used cars – and, crucially, a key player in the UK’s transition to EVs.

The charity says the reduction in the availability of new petrol and diesel cars means its customers are experiencing this transition ahead of the general public. That claim is borne out by their applications for EVs rising in 2024 by 17%, taking EVs’ share of the Motability fleet to 9%. The charity is encouraging further growth by increasing the number of EV models and variants on its scheme. (It currently has around 200 options.)

Motability also calculates that its customers can get into a car at a 48%-cheaper cost than going to a dealer. Such is its pull that last year Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said the “Motability market has just exploded”, adding that “none of us have seen anything like it for decades”.

Meanwhile, it has been working with charging partner Ohme to increase the number of Motability home charge points to 66,000 and is developing a ‘cross-pavement’ charging solution outside customers’ homes that could help a further 25% of them access power for their EV.

