BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK has electric car charging ‘black holes’, warns AA
UP NEXT
New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again

UK has electric car charging ‘black holes’, warns AA

AA says 40% of households could be left behind in EV transition as on-street charger schemes fail to meet demand
charlie_martin_headshot
News
3 mins read
18 August 2022

The government is failing to meet the UK’s needs for on-street electric car chargers, the AA has warned.

The UK’s electric vehicle infrastructure strategy, published in March, stated that a minimum of 70,000 on-street chargers will be required in residential areas by 2030 – when sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

As of 1 July 2022, just 2869 had been installed under the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS), with funding allocated for a further 9543. The ORCS provides local authorities with grants to install on-street chargers in areas where off-street parking is not available.

Related articles

According to a statement from the AA, this means “there are huge black holes across the country where drivers without dedicated off-street residential parking would be reliant on the public charging network”.

As of March 2022, more than 40% of households in the UK did not have access to off-street parking.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “The transition to electric needs to convince people that they can easily find a charge, but we need a mix of charging speeds to make life simple for everyone. 

“But there are huge swathes of the country without any on-street charging and that needs to be rectified urgently.”

Cousens added: “So much focus has been placed on the rapid and ultra-rapid network but many will be crying out for action closer to home.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport told Autocar: “We’ve committed £2.5bn to accelerate the rollout of zero emission vehicles and charging infrastructure across the country, ensuring the transition is as simple as possible for motorists, as we take steps towards a greener transport future.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“As these latest statistics show, we’ll be funding thousands more chargepoints across the country – adding to the thousands that are already installed – to help drivers become even more confident in making the switch to electric vehicles.”

A spokeperson for Ubitricity, which specialises in installing chargers into existing roadside furniture (including lamp-posts), said to Autocar: “We aim to install 50,000 on-street chargers in the UK by the end of 2025, as we believe convenient, near home, EV charging needs to be available to all. 

“Unless there is faster growth of on-street chargers, those without driveways or private parking are essentially locked out of the move to more sustainable transport. 

“The UK government acknowledges this need, however the process of local councils selecting EV charging network suppliers and enabling them to implement on-street infrastructure needs to be accelerated.”

According to data from EV charging app Zap-Map, there were 33,281 public charge points in the UK at the end of July. It estimates there are an additional 400,000 private chargers installed at homes and workplaces across the UK.

The government is currently targeting a tenfold increase in the number of public charge points (to 300,000) by 2030, courtesy of a £1.6bn investment. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Most of this sum (£950m) has been earmarked for the installation of 6000 rapid charging points across the UK’s motorway network.

Some £450m was allocated to the development of the on-street charging infrastructure.

Used cars for sale

Hyundai Ix20 1.6 SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2019
£12,800
29,276miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Jaguar XJ 3.0 3.0d V6 Portfolio Auto Euro 5 4dr
2011
£11,585
91,654miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A4 2.0 TFSI 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£21,000
26,310miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A1 Hatchback 1.4 TFSI S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£14,090
21,600miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan X-trail 1.6 DCi Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,850
71,617miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Euro 6 5dr
2017
£7,750
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.6 E-HDi XY Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£6,495
54,906miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen SHARAN 2.0 TDI SE Nav DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£22,250
31,528miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£7,750
45,121miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 18 August 2022
Let's just forget it shall we?

Silly idea in the first place.

Only 7 years and 4 months until the brown stuff starts hitting the whirly thing.

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives