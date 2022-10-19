BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK councils clamp down on loud cars with roadside mics
UP NEXT
Dacia considering new model line on CMF platform

UK councils clamp down on loud cars with roadside mics

Recording equipment will be used in Bradford, Bristol, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham over the next two months
News
2 mins read
19 October 2022

A new type of roadside camera that detects sound levels will be deployed in four areas across the UK as part of a £300,000 trial to stamp out noise pollution and anti-social driving.

The cameras, which will be used in Bradford, Bristol, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham over the next two months, will target illegal exhausts and “boy racers” revving engines. If the trial is successful, the cameras could be rolled out across the UK. 

The Department for Transport (DfT) says the cameras make use of video and microphones to identify “excessively noisy” vehicles. If a vehicle exceeds a certain measurement, it will be photographed and audibly recorded before a fine is issued by local police.

Related articles

Autocar has contacted the DfT for more information about the cameras, including the exact decibel figure that is deemed “excessive”, and is awaiting a response. 

At the launch of the trial, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK transport secretary said: “Rowdy road drivers beware. These new cameras will help the police clamp down on those who break the legal noise limits or use illegal modified exhausts to make excessive noise in our communities.

"We’ll be working closely with the local authorities and police to share any findings, and I hope that this technology paves the way for quieter, peaceful streets across the country."

The government says excessive road noise can contribute to several health issues, such as strokes, dementia and heart attacks. It also claims the cost of urban road noise, which can impact sleep disturbance and productivity, is an estimated £10 billion each year. 

Noise Abatement Society chief executive Gloria Elliott said: “Excessively noisy vehicles and anti-social driving causes disturbance, stress, anxiety and pain to many. It is unsafe and disrupts the environment and people’s peaceful enjoyment of their homes and public places. 

“Communities across the UK are increasingly suffering from this entirely avoidable blight. The Noise Abatement Society applauds rigorous, effective, evidence-based solutions to address this issue and protect the public.”

Current legislation in the UK states exhausts should be “maintained in good working order and not altered so as to increase noise,” with fines standing at £50 for non-compliant vehicles. 

Used cars for sale

 Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,750
28,461miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLASS 2.1 GLC250d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£30,500
44,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180 CDI ECO SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,994
102,479miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Energy Euro 6 5dr (a/c)
2017
£8,548
29,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan JUKE 1.6 Bose Personal Edition Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,576
12,743miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B CLASS 1.5 B180d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,576
44,520miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,249
42,547miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen DS3 1.6 VTi DStyle Auto Euro 5 3dr
2012
£5,995
64,422miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,495
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives