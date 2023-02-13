Thatcham opens second UK site to test safety of new brands' cars

Vehicle-testing organisation Thatcham Research has begun its first research programme at its new centre in Nottinghamshire, less than a year since construction there began.

Based at Gamston Airport, which Thatcham purchased in 2021, the new centre aims to ensure the organisation can keep pace with the near-30 vehicle platforms that it anticipates will emerge from new manufacturers in the next couple of years, in addition to the 15 or so that it expects to come from existing car makers – the smaller number owing to platform sharing.

The airport itself will remain operational (Thatcham last year upgraded the main runway), but it has created workshop and testing facilities within the existing hangars and associated buildings.

"Our current 18-strong team is still becoming familiar with the new site, which is a lot better and much more suitable than our old test centre at Upper Heyford, whose lease had expired," said Gamston’s chief engineer Ben Townsend.

"We will be expanding on the work already carried out at our Newbury HQ with the aim of becoming a centre of excellence in vehicle technology research and safety testing."

Within the 100-acre site is a newly resurfaced 120-square-metre area of hardstanding and a one-mile long, three-lane highway for, among other applications, the testing of autonomous technology.

With the option of accessing it via a single gate leading to a public road, engineers can quickly switch from controlled to real-world test environments.

"Gamston is hugely flexible, while the location places us between the manufacturers and university and research centres of the West Midlands and Nissan and its suppliers to the north," said Townsend.