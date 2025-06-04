Widespread confusion regarding the capabilities and limitations of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is developing a ‘trust gap’ with modern cars.
That’s the conclusion of a new survey from technology specialist DG Cities, which warns that in order to buck this trend, dealers and car makers need to explain the tech better to buyers. From its findings, 40% of respondents report receiving insufficient information at the point of purchase.
Assistance systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane centring were made standard on new cars through the European Union’s recent General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2) with the aim of halving road deaths.
Highlighting some of the findings from the survey, DG Cities behavioural scientist Lara Suraci said: “A quarter of motorists were not happy with their cars’ ADAS features while one in 10 were unhappy with its accuracy.”
ADAS are deployed in different ways by different car makers. Researchers say this is confusing buyers and warn that it is key in the trust gap developing.
“We believe this variance between car makers risks confusing customers who shop around,” said Balázs Csuvár, director of innovation at DG Cities.
He added that because ADAS “wasn’t a key selling point” for car makers and because “there’s no marketing gain” to be had, “it is not anyone’s clear responsibility to promote and make ADAS acceptable and to function better”.
Yousif Al-Ani, principal engineer of ADAS at Thatcham Research, agrees that inconsistency between systems and their reliability and accuracy could be compounding the problem. “Models that appear to be relatively new may be using old technologies and cheaper cars are more likely to have older tech and lower computing power,” he said.
However, he added: “Despite these problems, I believe ADAS is getting better with each new model.”
Meanwhile, some organisations are trying to improve customers’ understanding of ADAS. The Motor Ombudsman, an impartial dispute resolution service, now requires the car dealers among its membership to explain the function and operation of ADAS at the point of a vehicle’s handover.
Managing director Bill Fennell said: “With ADAS features becoming more complex and commonplace, and sometimes varying between makes and models, the codes now make reference to retailers providing clear information on their function and limitations during the purchase process.”
I personally find people very ignorant about anything on cars today . We have become more like Americans and oeople see the car in terms of a kitchen appliance and then start to get upperty with the car when it bleeps and bongs thinking there is a fault.
From my point of view there needs to be away to adily customise some of these systems via some sort of drivers profile page. So you are not constantlyhaving to rest the car. , we also need to get back to physical easy access buttons..
Lane keep assit with centering can make town and city driving very unpleasant and tiring and you are constantly fighting with the steering .
Auto braking this can be hit and miss with some brands being over intrusive and some cars are prone to phantom obstacles also no standard system settings some only work at certain speeds and other are on all the time when in driver reverse ,
Some of the systems project image onto dash and this can lead to information over load for drives and there attention is taken from looking outside at the real world . .
In my family older drivers who not experience this tech buy a new car and are the frighten by red warning and bongs. They think there something wrong . Especially when dealer do not know there products and don't tell the customer. Aka my father in law and mother in law in there new suzuki vitara we gett8ng phone call whr
En the pop to supermarket saying I got red warning and the car stopped do I need to all break down out when passing a parked car. Etc.
M6 biggest grip today is all the bleeps and bongs. They are over done and you condition yourself to ignore take no notice then you miss an engine warning or something important.
I have also faced aggression whilst using the radar cruise control on the motorway drivers in front complaining I driving to close ended up with a woman shrieking at me on a services that I was tail gating her forcing her off the road because she did not like the distance I was keeping behind her I would hit her there no way I could break quick enough. When I told her the car was incontrol of the distance braking and speed she exploded into a wild woman with verbal diarrhoea.
Education around these system is very poor the excuse of being liable come from to much social media watching this is uk not usa . People need to be told and educated then they can choose what to do with information but being informed is important. So this excuse of being sued does not wash.
We need to stop putting everything in sub menus on touch screens the should be in one place even simple buttons on steering wheel but we to have some industry standards. Where controls are kept.
This came through just now from NCAP. Given that the BEST score here for Assistance Competence is 85%, that doesn't inspire confidence.
https://www.euroncap.com/en/press-media/press-releases/kia-porsche-renault-and-toyota-raise-the-standard-for-assisted-driving-systems-tesla-and-volvo-could-do-better/
I'd guess that all this ADAS crap is putting plenty off.