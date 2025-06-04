BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Quarter of motorists unhappy with ADAS as 'trust gap' widens
UP NEXT
Matt Prior: I bought an Audi A2 for £500 – and it's brilliant

Quarter of motorists unhappy with ADAS as 'trust gap' widens

Capabilities and limitations of advanced driver assistance systems require better explanation, survey finds

John Evans
News
3 mins read
4 June 2025

Widespread confusion regarding the capabilities and limitations of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is developing a ‘trust gap’ with modern cars.

That’s the conclusion of a new survey from technology specialist DG Cities, which warns that in order to buck this trend, dealers and car makers need to explain the tech better to buyers. From its findings, 40% of respondents report receiving insufficient information at the point of purchase.

Assistance systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane centring were made standard on new cars through the European Union’s recent General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2) with the aim of halving road deaths.

Related articles

Highlighting some of the findings from the survey, DG Cities behavioural scientist Lara Suraci said: “A quarter of motorists were not happy with their cars’ ADAS features while one in 10 were unhappy with its accuracy.”

ADAS are deployed in different ways by different car makers. Researchers say this is confusing buyers and warn that it is key in the trust gap developing.

“We believe this variance between car makers risks confusing customers who shop around,” said Balázs Csuvár, director of innovation at DG Cities.

He added that because ADAS “wasn’t a key selling point” for car makers and because “there’s no marketing gain” to be had, “it is not anyone’s clear responsibility to promote and make ADAS acceptable and to function better”.

Yousif Al-Ani, principal engineer of ADAS at Thatcham Research, agrees that inconsistency between systems and their reliability and accuracy could be compounding the problem. “Models that appear to be relatively new may be using old technologies and cheaper cars are more likely to have older tech and lower computing power,” he said.

However, he added: “Despite these problems, I believe ADAS is getting better with each new model.”

Meanwhile, some organisations are trying to improve customers’ understanding of ADAS. The Motor Ombudsman, an impartial dispute resolution service, now requires the car dealers among its membership to explain the function and operation of ADAS at the point of a vehicle’s handover.

Managing director Bill Fennell said: “With ADAS features becoming more complex and commonplace, and sometimes varying between makes and models, the codes now make reference to retailers providing clear information on their function and limitations during the purchase process.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review
Renault Austral 2025–front cornering dynamic
Renault Austral
Renault Austral
Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning
Ford Puma Gen-E
8
Ford Puma Gen-E
GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
MFA08903
BMW 2 Series Coupé
8
BMW 2 Series Coupé

View all car reviews

Back to top

Not all dealers are happy, though. “It’s not our place to do this,” the owner of a used car dealership told Autocar. “To say we must ‘train’ customers to understand their car’s ADAS features could make us liable in the event that one of them has an accident. To also require us to do this at the car’s handover, when the customer has so much else to absorb, is unrealistic.”

Fennell insists that members are only required to give guidance. He said: “Explaining how the features work or referring the consumer to where they can find more information will allow buyers to develop an understanding of how these systems work before leaving the forecourt.”

Undercover: What dealers tell buyers about ADAS 

Following the DG Cities survey, Autocar was keen to test dealer attitudes to ADAS. Posing as a buyer, a reporter visited four new car dealers and one used car supermarket.

Overall, his experience was positive. For example, the VW dealer told him correctly that ADAS provide only assistance and are not intended to replace the driver. At Ford, he was told the only vehicle in the brand’s range with anything resembling autonomous capability was the Mustang Mach-E and only when specified with optional BlueCruise.

At a Mini dealer, the salesperson’s explanation of ADAS was impressively detailed, but at Vauxhall the salesperson couldn’t explain how lane centring differs from lane keeping assistance. At the used car supermarket, the salesperson was ignorant of the term ADAS but, by referring to its features list, identified the subject car’s main ADAS functions.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi N Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,891
21,290miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,312
44,339miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford KUGA 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,731
70,723miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£12,750
15,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC SE Plus Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£11,289
33,071miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 10.4kWh R-Design Pro Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,600
45,214miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2019
£13,495
67,900miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 124 Spider 1.4 MultiAir Euro 6 2dr
2016
£17,990
21,700miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£21,194
15,524miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Greebo12 4 June 2025

I personally find people very ignorant about anything on cars today . We have become more like Americans and oeople see the car in terms of a kitchen appliance and then start to get upperty with the car when it bleeps and bongs thinking there is a fault. 

From my point of view there needs to be away to adily customise some of these systems  via some sort of drivers profile  page. So you are not constantlyhaving to rest the car. , we also need to get back to physical easy access buttons..

Lane keep assit with centering  can make town and city driving very unpleasant and tiring and you are constantly fighting with the steering .

Auto braking this can be hit and miss with some brands being over intrusive and some cars are prone to phantom obstacles also no standard system settings some only work at certain speeds and other are on all the time when in driver reverse ,

Some of the systems project image onto dash and this can lead to information over load for drives and there attention is taken from looking outside at the real world . .

In my family older drivers who not experience this tech buy a new car and are the frighten by red warning and bongs. They think there something wrong . Especially when dealer do not know there products and don't tell the customer.  Aka my father in law and mother in law in there new suzuki vitara we gett8ng phone call whr

En the pop to supermarket saying I got red warning and the car stopped do I need to all break down out  when passing a parked car. Etc. 

M6 biggest grip today is all the bleeps and bongs. They are over done and you condition yourself to ignore take no notice then you miss an engine warning or something important. 

I have also faced aggression whilst using the radar cruise control on the motorway drivers in front complaining I driving to close  ended up with a woman shrieking at me on a services that I was tail gating her forcing her off the road because she did not like the distance I was keeping behind her  I would hit her there no way I could break quick enough.  When I told her the car was incontrol  of the distance braking and speed she exploded into a wild woman with verbal diarrhoea.  

Education around these system is very poor the excuse of being liable come from to much social media watching this is uk not usa . People need to be told and educated then they can choose what to do with information but being informed is important. So this excuse of being sued does not wash.  

We need to stop putting everything in sub menus on touch screens the should be in one place  even simple buttons on steering wheel  but we to have some industry standards.   Where controls are kept. 

 

Stroudley 4 June 2025

This came through just now from NCAP. Given that the BEST score here for Assistance Competence is 85%, that doesn't inspire confidence. 

https://www.euroncap.com/en/press-media/press-releases/kia-porsche-renault-and-toyota-raise-the-standard-for-assisted-driving-systems-tesla-and-volvo-could-do-better/

Cobnapint 4 June 2025
New car sales are struggling, and no wonder.
I'd guess that all this ADAS crap is putting plenty off.

Latest Reviews

Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review
Renault Austral 2025–front cornering dynamic
Renault Austral
Renault Austral
Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning
Ford Puma Gen-E
8
Ford Puma Gen-E
GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
MFA08903
BMW 2 Series Coupé
8
BMW 2 Series Coupé

View all car reviews