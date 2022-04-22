New law to make EV charging network 99% reliable

The UK’s electric vehicle rapid charging network will be required to have a 99% reliability rate and offer real-time status updates under new laws set to be introduced in the coming months.
The new Public Charge Point regulations, published in draft form, are intended to improve the charging experience for EV owners. Ministers hope the new regulations, which were first announced before a public consultation last year, will eradicate range anxiety and create a “world-class” charging grid.
The new rules set a minimum standard for public charge reliability of 99%, putting an emphasis on firms to ensure that units are durable and capable of constant use. At the same time, all chargers will be required to produce real-time data on their status, offering greater information to potential users.
Charging firms will also be required to increase the availability of contactless payment systems. All new public chargers that are faster than 8kW must offer contactless payments, removing the need for drivers to use a smartphone app. In addition, firms will be required to allow customers to pay via a third-party provider.
Charging firms must also clearly display the cost of using a unit in pence per kilowatt hour either on the charger itself or through a separate device that can be accessed without a contract.
Under the new regulations, charging firms could be fined up to £10,000 for each unit that fails to comply with the requirements.
Ian Johnston, the boss of Osprey Charging and the head of new charge point industry body Charge UK, said the industry "welcomes these regulations". He added: "The public charging industry is committed to making the UK the best place to charge an EV. Consumer confidence in charging infrastructure is vital and we look forward to working with the government to implement these regs over the coming months."
AA president Edmund King said the reliability requirement and live charge information "will help show drivers in real time the benefits of driving electric”.
When the legislation was announced in 2022, the government also confirmed a £1.6 billion investment in 300,000 new charge points across the country, which, the government says, would be five times as many traditional fuel pumps currently in operation. These will be operational by 2030 and spread across the country, it promises.
I'm really not that bothered about charging speed out and about. I can leave my house with a full charge every day if I have to and topping up away from home is only a few times per year. If I go for a wee and a coffee I'm just about ready to go even on the charge speeds we have now.
I think we need a bit more information.
Tbh I'm surprised they didn't just say world beating and leave it at that.
I'd like to see 99% honestly in government instead of the 1% that Boris can't even achieve.
What you need is the charge network to be fast, not just reliable. Talking with an EV owner he said fast was the key, if you can recharge in minutes you can be on your way quickly. Enough time for you to do a comfort break and be ready to go again.
He cited an exammple, a 350kW charge station, only to discover since he's new to EV that was shared across 6 points. He peaked at 158kW, his car can take over 200kW, but when someone else plugged in to the 6th point again that dropped to 128kW.
I had a look around to see what of the charging stations around me could charge this quickly, the answer was none. And home chargers are at 7kW. Looking at Harry's Garage video on this subject and the BMW iX he had would take 56 hours to fully charge on a home charger. Not really viable, is it?
And the low cost tariffs where electricity is cheaper at home at night for EV use, that's 7kW for about 5 hours reduced cost. It's simply not powerful enough.
I agree that Johnson is full of shit, but I think you're wrong about home charging speeds. Don't confuse the time it takes to charge on a 3 pin plug with 7kW wall boxes. I charge at about 30mph overnight, so my four hours at 7.5p a kW will take me 120 miles. If I needed to replenish 300 miles of range overnight it would be entirely possible, if a bit more expensive.
And on a rapid, 120kW is plenty, as long as there are enough chargers to go round.
BMW iX xD50M has a 105.2KWh battery, and a range of 380 miles, which is 3.6 miles per KWh. Charging at 7KWh for 5 hours would give you 126 miles of range. 105.2KWh capacity charging from 1% to 100% at a rate of 7KWh gives you 15 hours. Charging from 1% to 100% at the supposedly hopeless rate of 128KW will take 54 minutes, 38 minutes from as more realistic 30%, which isn't really terrible; every 280 miles (4 hours at 70mph) you have to stop for 40 minutes at the most, or 20 minutes every 2 hours. Harry's maths is off; for it to take 56 hours the charging rate would have to be just over 2KW, 56 hours at 7KW requires roughly 390KWh battery capacity, so it could be that he's accidentally used the range figure instead of battery capacity when calculating the charge time, or is talking about using a wall socket and extension cable.
Bol and Russ,
I've gone back to the Harry's Garage video and found the bit. 13:50 in to his video on the iX if you're interested.
Yes, I got a couple of details wrong, sorry. On a household plug it's quoted at working at 2.3kW and takes 54 hours to charge. On a wall charger at 7.4kW, 16 hours.
Sorry I got the figures wrong and are happy to be corrected and post a correction.
Who is buying a flash car like that - without forking out a few hundred for the charger ?
My car's battery rarely gets charged to 100%. Unless I'm doing a really long journey why would you ?
EVs just need a different mindset to the ICE car generation.
I don't disagree with you, and I've said that for most people the range in an EV is more than adequate. But sometimes we need a longer range, and what's key to that is being able to recharge.
Talking with an EV owner, and he's realising it needs a different mindset as you say, and part of that realisation is that the charge network needs to have faster chargers. For that he's had a 15kW charger installed at his work, which he can do because he can access a higher power source than he can on a domestic supply.
And that really is the point I'm making in my posts. Charging fast is key to EV future (as well as next generation battery technology that will shrink batteries to a tenth of their current size, and hopefully cost too).