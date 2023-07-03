Fuel profit margins "more than doubled" since war in Ukraine began

The UK's biggest supermarkets have "more than doubled" their profit margins on fuel since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, data from the RAC has shown.

Since the war in Ukraine began, profit margins for petrol have reportedly increased from 3.7ppl (pence per litre) to 5.7ppl, and margins for diesel have increased from 5.7ppl to 9.3ppl.

This comes after news that the pump price of fuel was not adjusted after a "significant" drop in its wholesale cost, resulting in profit margins hitting 20p in the weeks after the pump price high of 191.5p on 3 July 2022. This led to supermarkets gaining an average profit margin of 15ppl.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With news that lower fuel prices were one of the main reasons for inflation falling to 7.9% last month, our data clearly shows that this could have been lower still had the supermarkets reduced their pump prices in line with cheaper wholesale costs.

“They appear to have capitalised on petrol in the early months of the war by upping their margin by 5p a litre in 2022, while they have increased their margin on diesel by nearly 8p this year to 15p by putting off reducing their prices when the wholesale price tumbled. Frighteningly, this is twice the average supermarket margin on diesel from 2019 to 2022.

“We hope artificially high pump prices will become a thing of the past due to the actions promised by the Government resulting from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) report earlier this month."

The CMA report found that drivers paid on average 6p per litre more for fuel last year as supermarkets took advantage of weakened competition and inflated pump prices.

CMA chief Sarah Cardell, who said supermarkets were usually the cheapest place to buy fuel and market anchors, said the rising of prices would have had “a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations”.