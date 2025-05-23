Electric vehicles could spell the end of independent vehicle rental companies, a leading family-owned UK firm has warned, amid a wider backdrop of waning demand for EVs generally among hire companies.

Kendall Cars, a rental group with 14 branches in the south-east and a fleet of 1500 vehicles, says businesses like it are closing partly because of the high insurance costs associated with electric cars.

Group managing director Mark Kendall said: “Like a lot of smaller hire companies we self-insure our cars to keep our rates low, but EVs are high risk, and a lot of hire companies are giving up because they calculate that as their proportion of EVs increases, they won’t be able to afford to cover them.

“The national rental firms are stepping in by ignoring the retail market and renting the vehicles to business customers, who put them on their company insurance. But rental firms like ours can’t survive by ignoring retail customers.”

Underlying Kendall’s comments is a lack of enthusiasm in general for EVs among rental firms, which are also worried about the high cost of installing chargers and limited rental demand.

His prediction that firms will close won’t please car makers, which sell thousands of cars to the rental sector and regard it as a convenient safety net when other areas of the market are depressed. For example, in 2024 there were 228,000 rental vehicles on the road, an increase of 21% since 2020.

“Rental has always been a release valve for car makers wishing to sell cars, and although there is some [demand] for EVs, it remains low,” said Adam Forshaw of UK rental and leasing trade body BVRLA. The main issue for his members is installing chargers. “This is expensive for rental firms and there are no financial or tax incentives for their customers to choose an EV over a petrol or diesel car,” he said.

Kendall agrees that charging his EVs is a costly headache. He said: “We’ve just installed four expensive charge points at our Wimbledon branch but, elsewhere, when customers return our EVs with very little charge – as many do – we have to drive to a charge point, which costs us time and money.”

He added: “To encourage customers to recharge their cars, we’ve had to impose a £50 surcharge when the battery’s return level is below 50%.”