BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: English councils must prove pothole repairs or lose funding
UP NEXT
How car interiors are sparking new levels of creativity

English councils must prove pothole repairs or lose funding

From 30 June, each local authority must publish a report detailing how many potholes it has repaired

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 March 2025

England’s local authorities will now be required to publish annual reports stating how many potholes they have filled, else face losing a significant portion of their funding for road repairs.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it would withhold 25% of the extra funding recently granted to councils – amounting to £500 million – if they do not publish the reports.

By 30 June, each council must publish a report detailing how much money it has spent on filling potholes and how many potholes they have filled, as well as describing the condition of the roads within their borders. They must also detail how they are minimising disruption from roadworks, and how they are spending on long-term preventative maintenance. 

Related articles

By November, councils will be required to show they are engaging with their communities on where repairs need to be carried out..

The introduction of reports and the threat of withholding funding is intended to “prove public confidence in [councils’] work”, according to the DfT.

The DfT also announced it will provide National Highways with £4.8 billion in funding for National Highways (the organisation responsible for strategically important routes such as motorways and major A-roads) for the 2025-26 financial year. That matches the agency's £4.81 billion budget from the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

“British people are bored of seeing their politicians aimlessly pointing at potholes with no real plan to fix them,” said prime minister Keir Starmer. “That ends with us. We’ve done our part by handing councils the cash and certainty they need - now it’s up to them to get on with the job, put that money to use and prove they’re delivering for their communities.”

The news comes after the House of Commons’ public accounts committee – the group of MPs responsible for overseeing the value for money and services provided by government programmes – found the state of England’s local roads to be a “national embarrassment”. 

It found that “the state of England’s local roads is declining”, yet “the DfT neither knows exactly how authorities spend its funding, as it is not ring-fenced, nor what it wants to achieve with it”. 

It added that has been a failure to take policy and the use of taxpayer funds “sufficiently seriously” when considering the 183,000 miles of local roads across England, which comprises 98% of its total network.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge 2025 Review front tracking 09689 1
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews

Back to top

That report came after the National Audit Office last year said the government “does not know” whether £1.6 billion of taxpayer money is making a difference to the state of England’s roads.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero Stepway 0.9 TCe Laureate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,799
62,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO Beats Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,964
33,734miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,149
44,566miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO Black Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,745
18,896miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium Vignale DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£16,999
42,457miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi S4 3.0 TFSI V6 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£21,990
49,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 ED4 SE Tech FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,299
50,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Premium) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£17,800
80,668miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,190
9,803miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge 2025 Review front tracking 09689 1
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews